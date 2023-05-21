Round-by-round coverage: Devin Haney defeated Vassily Lomachenko

Devin Haney successfully defended his undisputed lightweight championship against former unified lightweight champion Vasily Lomachenko in the main event at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. All three judges scored for Hani (116-112, 115-113, 115-113).

“He’s a tricky fighter; he turns it around in the championship rounds…” Haney said after the fight. “He’s a great fighter.”

Lomachenko came in late in the tournament and was listed as a -500 favorite in the live lineup, but the scorecards weren’t falling his way. After the match he refused to comment on the result.

“I think he was a little bit better,” Lomachenko said in the ring. “But now, he’s a tough fighter, a good fighter, but not a pound-for-pound fighter.”

Haney (30-0, 15 KOs), 24, consolidated all four major belts in June 2022 with a win over Jorge Camposos Jr. Lomachenko, 35, had won three consecutive bouts prior to this fight.

How did the action go down? Mike Coppinger provides his round-by-round analysis below.



