Rocket Launch SpaceX Falcon 9 Starlink 6-6

SpaceX Falcon 9 Starlink 6-6
July 22, 2023 at 10:06 PM
Space Launch Complex 40 • Cape Canaveral Space Force Station
LC-39 observation gantry
- Watch the rocket leave the launch pad
- In addition to a valid entry ticket, an Initial Transport Ticket (LTT) is required
- Approximately 3.4 miles / 5.5 kilometers from the launch pad
- At 4:30 pm buses will board at the bus boarding area
- Publish audio and space expert commentary
- Light refreshments and souvenir (retrieved at LC-39 viewing platform)
Job Details:
- Issue Provider: SpaceX
- Rocket Type: Hawk 9
- Payload: Starlink v2 satellites
- Description: Global Broadband Communication
- Booster(s): The droneship
SpaceX’s Starlink is a cluster of networked satellites that aims to bring internet services to the unconnected and provide reliable and affordable internet around the world. The release window opens at 7:01 PM ET and closes at 11:04 PM ET.
