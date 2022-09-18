Residents evacuated, widespread flooding reported as massive storm batters Alaska’s coastal towns

The largest, record-setting storm on Saturday caused extensive flooding and damage to coastal towns in Alaska, forcing some residents to evacuate. Gov. Mike Dunleavy said he “verbally declared” the storm a disaster for communities affected by the storm.

The center of the storm moved toward the Bering Strait on Saturday afternoon, the National Weather Service said.

On Alaska’s west coast, the towns of Nome, Hooper Bay, Skagtoolik, Kotlik and Nunam Iquah were all hit hard by the storm, according to the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities (ADOT&PF).

No injuries were reported as of Saturday morning, the governor said on Twitter. “We will continue to monitor the storm and update Alaskans as much as possible,” he said Tweeted. A press conference is scheduled for Saturday at 7:30pm local time.

Also established by the state Emergency Operations Center.

and Representative Mary Beltola Tweeted On Saturday afternoon, Alaskans were asked to “please stay safe and seek shelter. It’s vital that we all look out for each other and keep each other safe. We’ll get through this, but stay safe.”

Flooding is seen in Kolowine, Alaska on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Heidi Varga



The city of Colovin reported major flooding early Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service, and forecasters warned it could get worse. The city could see an additional 1 to 2 feet of water by the end of the day. According to ADOT&PF, the old Colo. airport was under water.

“There is water around the school, homes and structures are flooded, at least two homes are floating off their foundations, and some old fuel tanks are overturned,” the weather service office in Fairbanks said. Tweeted.

Photographs Weather Service It showed the high water levels there.

Heavy flooding in Kolovin this morning. Water is expected to rise another 1-2 feet this afternoon Our thoughts are with the community. (Thanks to C. Lewis for photos) #akwx pic.twitter.com/BO63uN8dGL — NWS Fairbanks (@NWSFairbanks) September 17, 2022

Wales — the westernmost city of both Alaska and the United States — located on the coast of the Bering Strait, is seeing flooding in “low-lying areas,” the weather service said.

“Water levels will peak this afternoon with high tide, then gradually recede through Sunday,” the weather service tweeted.

Flooding has begun in low-lying areas of Wales along the Bering Strait coast. Water levels will peak this afternoon with high tide, then gradually recede through Sunday. Here are some photos from Wales taken by Joan Keyes. Please be safe out there. pic.twitter.com/zGk7zSVUwJ — NWS Fairbanks (@NWSFairbanks) September 17, 2022

Another town, Shaktulik, reported that coastal flooding was “entering the community and approaching some houses”. Weather Service. Residents were evacuated to schools and hospitals. Shaktulik was also expected to see the worst of the storm later in the day.

As stated therein Weather ServiceWater levels in Nome rose more than 10 feet Saturday and are expected to continue rising.

Very angry seas in Nome this morning. Waves and storm surge push into the community, including Front Street. The flood is expected to peak this afternoon. Here’s a picture from Nome Harbor (courtesy of the Alaska Ocean Observing System). pic.twitter.com/oX5XZPHIti — NWS Fairbanks (@NWSFairbanks) September 17, 2022

The Weather Service He also shared footage from a webcam in Unalakleet, comparing an average day in the city against Saturday morning’s scene.

Images from the FAA Airport Webcam at Unalakleet. One image shows a normal day, while the other shows water inundation in areas around the airport as of 8am today. The water level will rise another foot this afternoon. #akwx pic.twitter.com/0tVjXy3dLv — NWS Fairbanks (@NWSFairbanks) September 17, 2022

As of Saturday afternoon, large parts of the state’s west coast were under a coastal flood and high wind warning. The Weather Service A flood warning will remain in effect for many areas until Sunday night, and wind warnings will expire Saturday night, he said.

The Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta will see “minor surge” during high tide Saturday afternoon and evening, the weather service said.

“Higher water levels are expected from Kipnuk North to Newtok,” NWS tweeted. A coastal flood warning was extended for the area until 10pm on Saturday.

A terrible storm hit Campbell, Alaska. September 16, 2022. Clarence Irrigo Jr



The rest of the state is under a storm watch, according to the weather service.

The Weather Service As of 8 a.m. local time, the highest peak gusts — recorded at Cape Romanshoep — reached a maximum of 91 mph. Wind gusts of up to 60 mph were reported in several cities, including Colowine.

Bering Sea storm illuminated by moonlight just before sunrise (brighter right). It is currently centered south of the Bering Strait. Last night there was just over a half moon. Luckily the waves weren’t as high as they had been. pic.twitter.com/sKoVAWOaBc — NWS Alaska Region (@NWSAlaska) September 17, 2022

The storm is the remnants of Cyclone Merbok, and Forecasters predict this week That could bring “potentially historic” flooding, with some coastal areas seeing water levels up to 11 feet above normal high tide.

