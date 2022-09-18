Residents evacuated, widespread flooding reported as massive storm batters Alaska’s coastal towns

The largest, record-setting storm on Saturday caused extensive flooding and damage to coastal towns in Alaska, forcing some residents to evacuate. Gov. Mike Dunleavy said he “verbally declared” the storm a disaster for communities affected by the storm.
The center of the storm moved toward the Bering Strait on Saturday afternoon, the National Weather Service said.
On Alaska’s west coast, the towns of Nome, Hooper Bay, Skagtoolik, Kotlik and Nunam Iquah were all hit hard by the storm, according to the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities (ADOT&PF).
No injuries were reported as of Saturday morning, the governor said on Twitter. “We will continue to monitor the storm and update Alaskans as much as possible,” he said Tweeted. A press conference is scheduled for Saturday at 7:30pm local time.
Also established by the state Emergency Operations Center.
and Representative Mary Beltola Tweeted On Saturday afternoon, Alaskans were asked to “please stay safe and seek shelter. It’s vital that we all look out for each other and keep each other safe. We’ll get through this, but stay safe.”
The city of Colovin reported major flooding early Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service, and forecasters warned it could get worse. The city could see an additional 1 to 2 feet of water by the end of the day. According to ADOT&PF, the old Colo. airport was under water.
“There is water around the school, homes and structures are flooded, at least two homes are floating off their foundations, and some old fuel tanks are overturned,” the weather service office in Fairbanks said. Tweeted.
Photographs Weather Service It showed the high water levels there.
Wales — the westernmost city of both Alaska and the United States — located on the coast of the Bering Strait, is seeing flooding in “low-lying areas,” the weather service said.
“Water levels will peak this afternoon with high tide, then gradually recede through Sunday,” the weather service tweeted.
Another town, Shaktulik, reported that coastal flooding was “entering the community and approaching some houses”. Weather Service. Residents were evacuated to schools and hospitals. Shaktulik was also expected to see the worst of the storm later in the day.
As stated therein Weather ServiceWater levels in Nome rose more than 10 feet Saturday and are expected to continue rising.
The Weather Service He also shared footage from a webcam in Unalakleet, comparing an average day in the city against Saturday morning’s scene.
As of Saturday afternoon, large parts of the state’s west coast were under a coastal flood and high wind warning. The Weather Service A flood warning will remain in effect for many areas until Sunday night, and wind warnings will expire Saturday night, he said.
The Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta will see “minor surge” during high tide Saturday afternoon and evening, the weather service said.
“Higher water levels are expected from Kipnuk North to Newtok,” NWS tweeted. A coastal flood warning was extended for the area until 10pm on Saturday.
The rest of the state is under a storm watch, according to the weather service.
The Weather Service As of 8 a.m. local time, the highest peak gusts — recorded at Cape Romanshoep — reached a maximum of 91 mph. Wind gusts of up to 60 mph were reported in several cities, including Colowine.
The storm is the remnants of Cyclone Merbok, and Forecasters predict this week That could bring “potentially historic” flooding, with some coastal areas seeing water levels up to 11 feet above normal high tide.
