Republicans drop Jim Jordan’s bid for US House Speaker after losing on third ballot

WASHINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) – Hard-line Republican Jim Jordan’s bid to become speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives ended on Friday.

That means the House won’t be able to respond to President Joe Biden’s request for a $106 billion national security package, including military aid to Ukraine and Israel, until at least next week, or act to prevent a partial government shutdown on Nov. 18.

Support for Jordan’s candidacy faded over the week. He received 194 votes in Friday’s third round of voting, down from the 200 he received on Tuesday and far short of the majority he needed to secure the speakership.

Republicans voted down Jordan’s nomination 112-86.

“It’s an honor to be their speaker designer,” Jordan told reporters after the meeting. “We need to come together to figure out who our speaker is going to be. I’m going to work as hard as I can to help that person.”

It’s unclear who Republicans might turn to next.

“We have to go back to the drawing board,” said Rep. Kevin McCarthy, who was ousted as speaker on Oct. 3 by a small faction of his fellow Republicans.

McCarthy later endorsed 3rd House Republican Rep. Tom Emmer. At least four other lawmakers have said they are running for the job, and more could come.

Republicans control the House with a 221-212 majority, and could make some deviations on party-line votes, as evidenced by the current legislative deadlock.

In addition to McCarthy and Jordan, Republicans have rejected their No. 2, Steve Scalise, who won the nomination last week but dropped out after failing to consolidate support.

Lawmakers said they would hear from candidates on Monday evening and hold a vote on Tuesday. Besides Emmer, the candidates include Kevin Hearn, who leads the Conservative policy group, and Austin Scott, a low-profile lawmaker who made a brief speaker bid last week.

Republicans have already considered and rejected a backup option that would have allowed the House to pass on pressing matters such as Biden’s aid package or funding for the U.S. government, which expires on Nov. 17.

That plan would give more power to Republican Rep. Patrick McHenry, who fills the speaker’s chair on an interim basis. House Democrats and the White House have said they are open to the idea, but Republicans declined to pursue it Thursday.

[1/6]U.S. Representative Jim Jordan (R-OH) speaks to reporters during an early morning press conference about his continued bid to become the next Speaker of the House of Representatives on October 20, 2023 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst Get license rights

McHenry himself did not publicly support the plan. Speaking to reporters on Friday, he said he hopes to return to his previous role as chairman of the Financial Services Committee.

‘Problems in 2020 Elections’

Jordan, a close ally of Donald Trump, is a “significant player” in the former president’s efforts to thwart Biden’s 2020 election victory, according to a congressional investigation.

“I think there were all kinds of problems with the 2020 election, and I’m clear about that,” he told a news conference ahead of the vote.

Jordan has built his reputation as the leader of the party’s uncompromising right wing. He helped engineer government shutdowns in 2013 and 2018 and forced Republican Speaker John Boehner to retire in 2015.

His supporters said that would make him an effective champion of conservative policies in a city where Democrats control the Senate and the White House.

But Jordan’s no-nonsense approach appears to have worked against him, with some of his Republican opponents outraged by a pressure campaign orchestrated by his supporters, resulting in harassing phone calls and death threats.

Jordan’s allies said not to mind. “Everybody in Congress is getting death threats. I don’t know if that’s news to anybody here,” Rep. Scott Perry said.

However, 25 Republicans voted against him in Friday’s vote, up from 20 who voted against him on Tuesday.

Jordan’s total of 194 votes was less than McCarthy’s in any of the 15 tight votes held in January.

Democrats called Jordan a dangerous extremist and voted unanimously against him in all three floor votes.

“Their candidate’s vision is a direct attack on the liberties and rights of the American people, and he has the record to prove it,” Democratic Rep. Katherine Clark said on the House floor.

Jordan’s Republican opponents refused to celebrate in the wake of his defeat.

“I don’t feel good about any of this,” said Rep. Mario Diaz-Ballard. “The only positive thing is that now we can get back to trying to elect a speaker who has the support of the convention.”

Reporting by David Morgan, Catherine Jackson and Gram Slattery; By Andy Sullivan; Editing by Scott Malone, Chisu Nomiyama, Nick Zieminski, Grant McCool and Jonathan Otis

