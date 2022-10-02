Report: NFLPA Fires Doctor Who Evaluated Bills Against Dua Tagovailoa

The NFL Players Association fired an unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant involved in the clearing decision. Dolphins Quarter Tua Tagovailoa Back to Sunday’s game against the Bills, Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk reported on Saturday.

ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques An unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant reported making “several mistakes” in his assessment.

Non-affiliated neurotrauma consultants were included in the concussion protocol 2016, amid a decade of criticism about the risk of brain injury in football poses and accusations of league complicity. Unlike group doctors, these counselors specialize in the brain and have no vested interest in the group, although there is some suspicion of them. Independence.

After going down in the second quarterfinal match against Buffalo, Tagovailoa was knocked out and struggled to keep her poise. He was sidelined per league policy and was evaluated in the locker room before returning in the second half to hand Buffalo its first loss of the season.

Despite facing fans and a scrutiny Investigation In response to the decision for Tagovailoa to return to the game, the NFLPA said the Dolphins attributed his instability to a back injury and that he was fully cleared to return to play.

That decision proved more controversial in the court of public opinion when Tagovailoa suffered another severe blow four days later against the Cincinnati Bengals.

After being tackled by Bengals defensive end Josh Duboe on Thursday, Tagovailoa’s hands were seemingly caught. The fence is the answer, an involuntary reaction to an impact strong enough to cause a traumatic brain injury. Tagovailova A Stretcher Evaluation was done at a nearby Cincinnati hospital. He returned to Miami with the team and entered the league’s concussion protocol.

Thursday’s incident is many Asks the question Why Tagovailoa was on the field so soon after suffering a head injury — coaches, the medical team and the NFLBA all pointed fingers at each other for not doing more amid their investigation.