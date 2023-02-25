Report: George Santos lied to Seattle judge about Goldman Sachs

Leave a comment on this story Comment

Jorge Santos lied to a judge in Seattle in 2017 that he worked at Goldman Sachs, Politico reported Friday, adding to the New York Republican’s long list of congressional lies. Politics published An audio recording of part of Santos’ conversation with the judge during the trial for Gustavo Ribeiro Trelha, in which Santos said the judge was a family friend. Trelha later pleaded guilty to fraud, went to prison and was deported to Brazil, Politico reported.

A trail of lies by Republican Rep. George Santos. Here is a list.

“So what do you do for work?” King County Superior Court Judge Sean P. O’Donnell says in a May 15, 2017, transcript of the trial for Drelha.

“I’m an aspiring politician and I work at Goldman Sachs,” Santos replied.

“Do you work for Goldman Sachs in New York?” O’Donnell says.

“Yes,” Santos replied.

It was a lie that Santos repeated five years later while campaigning for Congress, and reporters found that one of several parts of his biography was fabricated. He was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in November, but his resume unraveled. Although he temporarily recused himself from House committees, Santos rejected calls to resign. Not pushed It should be done by the Presidents of the Republic.

Santos has been the subject of numerous local, state and federal investigations, with New York Republicans and some members of the House GOP calling for his resignation.

Amish farmers say George Santos took puppies and left bad checks

Santos also told the judge that his parents and Trelha’s parents were friends in Brazil. Trelha told Politico that he met Santos through a Florida Facebook group for Brazilians, which means Santos lied about how the two knew each other, Politico reported.

Santos’ lies ranged from claiming he had degrees from universities he never attended to claiming his mother was working in one of the World Trade Center towers on Sept. 11, 2001, when immigration records showed he was in Brazil. On Monday, Santos said “Pierce Morgan has not been censored,” saying he was “a terrible liar,” though he doubled down on some of his claims, including the 9/11 story.

Santos’ attorney, Joe Murray, did not immediately respond to a request from The Washington Post. Murray did not respond to the organization’s requests, Politico reported.