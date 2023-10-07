Club team OL Reign honored retiring star Megan Rapinoe Friday night before a National Women’s Soccer League-record crowd of 34,130 fans, many of whom wore pink wigs in her honor.

With his family and fiancée Sue Bird looking on, Robineau began the reign in a goalless draw against the Washington Spirit. Lumen Field’s public address system chanted “Ain’t No Sunshine When She’s Gone” as he took the field with his teammates.

– Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, and more (US)

“I know my impact, but it’s one thing to know it, it’s another thing to feel it. To see some signs and pink wigs and see what that means to people,” Rapinoe said.

“It’s hard to put into words just this deep sense of gratitude and joy and gratitude for being able to capture a moment like this.”

Rapinoe already played her final game with the United States Women’s National Team in Chicago last month, but Friday marked her final regular-season home game for the Reign.

“I don’t think we’ve ever taken our 11 years here for granted. Pino lives like that, she lives with this joy, she lives for those moments, and she really inspires us to do that,” Lauren Barnes said. “I think the positive impact she’s had is undeniable.”

A video played before the match included well-wishes from celebrities such as Abby Wambach, Ken Griffey Jr. and Magic Johnson.

Robinho played 114 regular season games for the Reign and scored 49 goals. His club career isn’t over yet: The Reigns close out the season on the road next week against the Chicago Red Stars.

And the reigns are likely to make the playoffs. Racing Louisville’s 3-2 win over the Orlando Pride earlier on Friday moved Reign to sixth in the standings, just above the playoff line.

After an illustrious career that included two World Cup titles, an Olympic gold medal and an Olympic bronze, Rapinoe made the announcement ahead of this summer’s Women’s World Cup cap in Australia and New Zealand.

At the 2019 World Cup in France, Robinho scored six goals, including a penalty in the final against the Netherlands. His victory pose with outstretched arms became one of the iconic images of dominant American running.

OL Reign set a new NWSL single-game attendance record with 34,130 fans at Lumen Field to oust Megan Rapinoe. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

She claimed the tournament’s Golden Boot and Golden Ball for Best Overall Player, and later that year was named FIFA Women’s Player of the Year and won the prestigious Ballon d’Or award.

She has been in the reigns since 2013 and is one of five players who have been all-league with the same team since the NWSL’s inception.

Commissioner Jessica Berman hopes Rapinoe will continue to contribute to the league.

“It’s hard to put into words the impact he’s had on the game both on and off the field. He’s shown courage and grit like I don’t know many athletes have,” Berman said. “She really embraced her role with her whole authentic self.”

Rapinoe is also known for his social justice activism. He led the National Team’s long fight for equal pay with the Men’s National Team, which began with an EEOC complaint in 2016. It was finally resolved last year, when the two teams reached an agreement with US Soccer to split prize money for the tournament equally. .

Among the first major athletes to come out publicly, Rapinoe has been outspoken on LGBTQ issues, including transgender rights. He advocated for racial equality and was among those who knelt in solidarity with former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

“That’s what really matters. Of course we love playing and we want to make the league better in every way we can. But at the end of the day it’s a game and we have to make the most of what I feel. The point in life is: use what you have to make yourself better and make the people around you better. Making and leaving things in a better place than you found them,” said Rapinoe.

“For me that’s the whole point and I’m very proud.”