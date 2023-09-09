Sarah BarshopESPN staff writer2 minute reading

Why Mina likes the Seahawks over the Rams Mina Kimes explains why she sees the Seahawks picking up a Week 1 win over the Rams.

SEATTLE — The The Los Angeles Rams have placed wide receiver Cooper Garbage on injured reserve because of his hamstring injury.

Kupp will miss at least four games while on injured reserve: Seattle, Cincinnati and Indianapolis and a home trip against the San Francisco 49ers.

Earlier in the week, Rams coach Sean McVay told Los Angeles, Aug. 1 admitted that IR status is a possibility because he didn’t want to return to a hamstring injury sustained during a training camp practice and aggravated last week.

McVay said Wednesday that Gupp’s injury did not follow “a standard protocol when you re-aggravate a soft tissue injury.” Gupp saw a specialist in Minnesota earlier in the week to get to the root of his hamstring problems.

“[We’re] “I’m continuing to try to figure out exactly what that is so he can get back to feeling like the Cooper we know and love,” McVay said. “Hopefully we’ll do that.”

Kupp hasn’t played in a game since Week 10 of 2022 after a season-ending ankle injury. He had 75 catches for 812 yards and six touchdowns in nine games.