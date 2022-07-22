Rams get Super Bowl LVI championship rings to impress SoFi

Featuring a pair of palm trees above the Rams logo, the rings have removable tops that reveal SoFi Stadium’s bowl below. In terms of carat weight, the team says they are the heaviest sports championship rings in history. The rings — designed in collaboration with Beverly Hills jeweler Jason, Rams players and the team president, according to the team website — feature approximately 20 carats of white diamonds set in white and gold. The 20 carat weight is a celebration of the 2020 official opening of SoFi Stadium.

“Most people don’t realize how immersed we are in the design process,” says Jason Arasheben, CEO of Beverly Hills. via the group website. “We’re interested in understanding the team, the season and the city. We spent a whole day at the Sophie Stadium. The first thing I said was, ‘What do I get from the game? The pitch? The ball? What else?’ I didn’t want it to be just historical in design, but from the event. There should also be physical elements. All of these add value and authenticity, creating a kind of relic.”

Five months earlier, while representing Los Angeles, the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 to win the franchise's first Super Bowl. Receiver Cooper Kupp won the Super Bowl Most Valuable Player, but there were several on head coach Sean McVay's team that had big games, including quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and defensive end Aaron Donald. Notably, Odell Beckham, who was injured in the Super Bowl and is now a free agent, was also in attendance to receive his ring. Pass rusher Von Miller, now a Buffalo Bill.

Following Thursday night, the Rams’ focus shifts to repetition and another ring to collect.