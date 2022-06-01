Rafael Nadal’s dominance in clay continues, Novak Djokovic wins French Open | French Open 2022

As the two biggest rivals in men’s tennis meet again at the French Open, a number of factors were pointed out in favor. Novak Djokovic. Although he and Rafael Nadal came in a clay field season full of uncertainty, only Djokovic had taken significant steps. Nadal, meanwhile, was looking for his best form even after his rib fracture. His preparation was complicated by an injury to his chronic leg. His form in Paris was, so far, inferior.

But this Rafael Nadal. In Roland Carros. He is a 110-time winner with three defeats at home, showing that in the face of his 17-year tenure, shape and other trivialities in the face of total, unprecedented domination fit in the slightest. In the game, which began in May and ended in June, Nadal defeated Djokovic in the opening stages, then went on to win 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (several strong fights and immense pressure before winning 4). Minutes later at 1:15 a.m. local time.

“It was a very tough match,” Nadal said. “Novak is undoubtedly one of the greatest players in history. Playing against him has always been a wonderful challenge. All the history we have together today is another.

At the 59th meeting of the never-ending historic match, Nadal moved their face-off against Djokovic 29-30. He faces Alexander Sverre in the semifinals, the best Grand Slam match of his life. Frequent irregular Carlos crossed the AlcarasHe won 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (7), snatching away the excitement around him.

Nadal came to his court, set the tone from the start, forced his way into the base line and was lowered into his forehand below the historic barometer line of his faith. During several tight opening matches, Nadal broke Djokovic’s serve in the opening game after several deuce. Djokovic struggled as a majestic Natal passed the opening set. His backhand sprayed unusual unforced errors, the returns landed short, he struggled consistently and Nadal took the lead 6-2, 3-0 with a double.

It was at this point that Djokovic did it, before convincing himself. When he returned he hit Natalie’s serve with a scythe and slowly moved over the baseline as he ordered the transfers, crushing the ball and Nadal rushing forward. He won six of the next seven games to level the match, but they scored in the 88th minute through relentless, brutal deuce games.

Djokovic stretched to play forehand during the quarterfinal against Nadal. Photo: Adam Pretty / Getty Images

Djokovic’s level rose sharply, but it did not last long. Nadal started the third set, constantly trying to reach the net, and he dominated the non-standard Djokovic during the set. But only the speed continued to fluctuate. Djokovic dialed again when he returned to his serve, and as Nadal broke the serve in the opening game in the fourth inning, he returned to the base, putting constant pressure on Nadal and giving him the opportunity to add to the set. He took a 5-2 lead, but Nadal saved two sets of points 5-3 and then beat an Inside Out forehand winner.

As the fourth set tiebreak began, Nadal rose. He did his downline forehand better than any point from the opening set. He hit three forehand winners in a row to start the tiebreak. The No. 1 player trailed by three match points 1-6, but his time at Nadal’s home this year ended with a thunderous backhand down-line victory from the Spaniards’ rocket.

“There is only one way to win against Novak: playing the best way from the first point to the last. Today was one of those nights for me. Unexpected, but I’m very happy,” Nadal said.

Later, Djokovic admitted that he was the second best of the day: “I know I could have played better,” he said. “I am proud to have fought until the last shot. Like I said, today I lost to a great player. I had the opportunity. Did not use them. That’s all. Four hours of war, I have to accept this defeat.

Throughout the week, Nadal recommended this French Open It may be his last in light of his chronic leg injury, and he leads this French Open with extra passion: “I enjoy every opportunity I have to be here every day, and the future without thinking too much about what’s going on.” “Of course I am going to continue to fight to find a solution [the foot], But at present, we do not. So give me a chance to play in another semifinal here at Roland Garros which gives me a lot of energy.