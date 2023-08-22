Preseason Week 2 Fantasy Football Game Recap: Baltimore Ravens vs. Washington Commanders | Fantasy football news, rankings and predictions

• Washington’s backfield is a 50/50 split: Washington continued to roll Brian Robinson And Antonio Gibson Every few plays — and that could go on all season.

Washington’s unique running back rotation: While the snap sharing looks similar to last season, the running backs’ roles are different.

Brian Robinson Started two preseason games Antonio Gibson .

In both games, Robinson played between four and seven snaps in a row, while Gibson would play between four and seven snaps. It would continue as the starters were still playing.

Last season Robinson played in clear running situations and Gibson in clear passing situations.

Washington is sure to continue this cycle in the regular season. It’s also possible they revert to a rotation similar to last season and use players this way to gain more experience in all situations if others are injured.

Regardless, this running back room looks like a 1a and 1b situation, with the team instead having a clear-cut starter.

This gives both backs a high ceiling and low upside, as both backs must run roughly 50% of the offensive snaps.

Justice Hill continues to fight for a backup job: Hill started his second straight game for the Ravens and played just one drive before exiting the game.

Hill touched the ball three times on his drive. He made a 15-yard run, a 10-yard run and a 13-yard reception.

Melvin Gordon III Hill took over at one point to rest the drive. Gordon took over on the following drive.

An unstructured newcomer Keaton Mitchell — who received some first-team reps in training camp — started playing in the second quarter.

Gus Edwards Was named captain for the match but did not play.

He played in the second quarter of their first preseason game, indicating he’s behind Hill on the depth chart, but his lack of snaps against the Commanders suggests he’s ahead.

Regardless, it was odd that Edwards was named captain in a game he didn’t play.

Other Notes

The Ravens retired several skill players, including the quarterback Lamar Jackson I run back JK Dobbins Wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr , Rashod Bateman And Nelson Agalore And the tight end Mark Andrews .

First round rookie receiver Flowers of Joy Played one drive, caught two passes for 37 yards and a touchdown, and his day was done.

Devin Duvarnay And only the first drive played. Beckham, Bateman, Agholar, Flowers and DuVernay will be the top five wide receivers, and all five could get significant playing time this season.

Isaiah is possible He missed practice earlier in the week with an undisclosed injury, which is why Charlie Kolar The primary tight end was with the starters.

Generals Logan Thomas The only talented player in the team who did not play. He is dealing with a calf strain.

Washington’s starting wide receiver rotation was similar to last week and last season — Terry McLaurin And John Dodson Played every down Curtis Samuel Played in three-receiver sets.

McClarin was sidelined for a play late in the half after being fouled. He was able to get off the field under his own power, so hopefully he’s okay, but it’s worth keeping an eye on.

