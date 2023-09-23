Polish Prime Minister told Ukraine’s Zelenskiy to never insult Poland again





CNN

—



Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told Volodymyr Zelenskiy, “Don’t insult the Poles again.” Ukrainian The President suggested that his neighbor host a program on disputes over grain exports.

The Polish leader fired back at Zelenskiy after the Ukrainian leader made a veiled criticism of Poland at the United Nations General Assembly this week, saying the dispute was “political drama” and that “some of our friends in Europe” had “created a thrill”. from grain.”

On Friday, Morawiecki fired back at a rally in Swidnik, Poland.

“I want to tell President Zelenskiy never again to insult Poland, as he did during his speech at the UN recently,” he said.

“The Polish people will never allow this, and protecting the good name of Poland is not only my duty and honor, but the most important task of the Polish government,” the Polish prime minister added.

Morawiecki’s comments risk deepening divisions between the two countries, which have been close allies united against Russia’s aggression in Ukraine.

Tensions have been rising between them in recent weeks over an embargo on Ukrainian grain, launched earlier this year by several EU countries to protect the livelihoods of local farmers hit by low prices for Ukrainian grain.

The European Union last week announced plans to end the ban but Poland — along with Hungary and Slovakia — said it agreed, prompting protests from Ukraine, which filed lawsuits against the three countries, and later, Zelensky’s comments at the UN.

Poland immediately condemned Zelenskiy’s comments at the UN and its foreign ministry summoned the Ukrainian ambassador to express its “strong opposition”. Hours later, the Polish prime minister said in a blunt social media statement, “Just because we are now arming Poland, we will not transfer arms to Ukraine.”

This seemed to mark a major shift in policy: until now, Poland had been one of the most visible countries in the race to get arms and resources into Ukrainian hands.

But Polish President Andrzej Duda hit back on Thursday, saying his prime minister had “interpreted the comments in a very bad way”.

He said Morawiecki was referring to new weapons purchased for the Polish military, and that old weapons that Warsaw deems unnecessary to modernize its own military may still be sent across the border.

NATO and European resources told CNN Poland’s stance may be an attempt to woo farmers ahead of elections next month.

Poland has long been one of Ukraine’s staunchest allies, with many former Eastern bloc countries fearing they could be next if Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war of expansion succeeds.

In another sign of discontent over Ukraine in Eastern Europe, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szyjardo said new sanctions against Russia were unnecessary because they would “harm Europe more than Russia.”

Szijjarto made the comments in an interview with Russian state media TASS on Friday following a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

“If we look at the sanctions from a practical point of view, we see that they harm Europe more than Russia,” he said, adding, according to TASS, “there is no need for new sets of sanctions.”

Szyjardo also said that supplying Ukrainian grain to Central European countries would destroy their agricultural sector.

“If Ukrainian grain begins to spread to Central European countries, it will certainly destroy the agricultural markets of Central Europe. Not to mention our farmers, who we obviously need to protect,” as quoted by TASS.