Photos show devastating wildfires in Europe as temperatures rise

Dubbing a “Heat Disaster” Several countries in Europe are scorching in record temperatures, sparking devastating wildfires in parts of the continent, according to a French meteorologist.
Spain and Portugal have seen over 1,000 weather-related deaths in the past week. According to Reuters. Firefighters in France and Greece are battling massive wildfires in the countryside.
Heat records have been broken in many parts of Western Europe, with Britain recording its hottest day on Tuesday. The maximum temperature was 39.1 degrees Celsius (102.4 degrees Fahrenheit).
In Germany, fears are growing of falling water levels on the Rhine River, a major shipping route in Europe’s economic heart.
Firefighters battle a forest fire next to the village of Tabara near Zamora in northern Spain
Firefighters try to put out a forest fire next to the village of Tabara near Zamora, northern Spain on July 18, 2022.
Miguel Rioba | AFP | Good pictures
Paramedics help a patient in an ambulance during a heat wave in Barcelona, Spain
Paramedics help a patient into an ambulance during a heat wave in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, July 18, 2022.
Angel Garcia | Bloomberg | Good pictures
Firefighters take positions as smoke rises from a wildfire near Louchats in the Gironde region of southwestern France.
Firefighters take positions as smoke rises from a wildfire near Lucchats as wildfires continue to spread in the Gironde region of southwestern France on July 18, 2022.
Philip Lopez | Reuters
Firefighters work at the scene of a forest fire in Pumarejo de Tera, near Zamora, northern Spain
Firefighters work at the scene of a forest fire in Pumarejo de Tera, near Zamora, northern Spain, on June 18, 2022.
Cesar Manzo | AFP | Good pictures
Firefighters respond to a wildfire in Licky Hills Country Park on the edge of Birmingham, England
Firefighters are responding to a large bushfire in the Licky Hills Country Park on the edge of Birmingham.
Jacob King – Pa Pictures | Pa pictures | Good pictures
A helicopter works during a forest fire in Cebreros, Ávila, Spain
A helicopter works during the Cebreros forest fire on July 18, 2022 in Avila, Spain.
Pablo Blazquez Dominguez | Getty Images News | Good pictures
Firefighters try to control a forest fire near Lousades in Gironde, southwest France
Firefighters try to control a forest fire near Lucchats in Gironde, southwestern France on July 17, 2022.
Thibaut Moritz | AFP | Good pictures
Tourists watch as dark smoke billows from Cape Ferret over Billet Dune from a forest fire near La Testie, southwest France.
Tourists look at a dark plume of smoke over Philate Dune from Cape Ferret, caused by a forest fire near La Testie, southwest France.
Olivier Morin | AFP | Good pictures
A puddle in the middle of the almost dry riverbed of the Rhine in Cologne, western Germany
Photo taken on July 18, 2022 shows a puddle in the middle of the almost dry riverbed of the Rhine in Cologne, western Germany, as much of Europe experiences a heat wave.
Ina Fassbender | AFP | Good pictures
“Friend of animals everywhere. Coffee maven. Professional food trailblazer. Twitter buff.”