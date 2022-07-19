Photos show devastating wildfires in Europe as temperatures rise

Dubbing a “Heat Disaster” Several countries in Europe are scorching in record temperatures, sparking devastating wildfires in parts of the continent, according to a French meteorologist.

Spain and Portugal have seen over 1,000 weather-related deaths in the past week. According to Reuters. Firefighters in France and Greece are battling massive wildfires in the countryside.

Heat records have been broken in many parts of Western Europe, with Britain recording its hottest day on Tuesday. The maximum temperature was 39.1 degrees Celsius (102.4 degrees Fahrenheit).

In Germany, fears are growing of falling water levels on the Rhine River, a major shipping route in Europe’s economic heart.