PHOTOS: Red Carpet Fashion at the 2022 MTV VMAs

Lizzo, Taylor Swift and Lil Nas X were among the stars who graced the red carpet with dark hues, exposed midriffs and gender-fluid menswear.

MTV Video Music Awards 2022: The best fashion from the red carpet

2022 MTV Video Music Awards Sunday evening kicked off, with stars including Lizzo and Blackpink stepping out on the red carpet for the big night.

Compared to Hollywood’s award ceremonies, the VMAs see attendees let loose and express their personalities, typically opting for fun, smart or experimental outfits over casual suits and ballgowns. Fashion history has also been made here, like Lil Kim’s one-sleeved purple jumpsuit and seashell nipple pasty in 1999 or Lady Gaga’s infamous meat dress in 2010.

This year’s event, held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, featured performances by the likes of Bad Bunny and Nicki Minaj, hosted by Jack Harlow and LL Cool J. Celebrity fashion watchers also got to celebrate as style darlings including Taylor Swift, Lil Nas X and Becky G arrived in show-stopping ensembles.

While many stars donned dark hues to match this year’s “black carpet” — they enlivened the outfits with fetishwear-inspired accessories like flashes of singer Dove Cameron’s thick leather choker or Sabrina Carpenter’s rainbow embellishments.

Stars also ventured out, with celebs including Ashley Graham, Tate McRae and Blackpink’s Jenny. Meanwhile, Maneskin’s Anita and Victoria DeAngelis paid obvious homage to Lil’ Kim’s famous 1999 VMAs outfits with fashionable nipple covers.

Some of the evening men also showed off their torsos. And gender-fluid fashion brought a certain softness to the menswear ensembles, with Maneskin’s Ethan Torchio wearing a sheer dress, Conan Gray strutting in a lace-train Harris Reid dress and Bob the drag queen twirling in a white skirt. A plaid blazer and waistcoat.

Lizzo was early to the red carpet and raised the bar, strutting down the new runway in a Jean Paul Gaultier couture creation. debt: Thea Dipazupil/Getty Images

Becky G wore a colorful figure-hugging ensemble by Zuhair Murad, embellished with stained glass-inspired tarot card illustrations and multi-page cut-outs. debt: Catherine Powell/Getty Images

Model Ashley Graham was the picture of confidence in a Hogden NYC dress that was scrunched in dots across her body to reveal a glimpse of midsection. debt: Ivan Agostini / InVision / AB

Singer Conan Gray was a vision in white, wearing a whimsical Harris Reid ensemble with a lace-trimmed train and blazer. debt: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Sofia Carson looks elegant in a black-hooded golem dress with puffy shoulder sleeves. debt: Ivan Agostini / InVision / AB

Jack Harlow, nominee and host, ditched the standard black suit and opted for a chocolate leather ensemble. debt: Thea Dipazupil/Getty Images

Wearing a custom-made silver Zigman gown, Chloe Bailey dazzled as she walked down the aisle — her intricate bust and leg cleavage bringing the drama. debt: Dimitrios Kampouris/Getty Images

Tate McRae brought the ’90s vibes in a teal two-piece, which she accessorized with jewelry by David Yurman. debt: Dimitrios Kampouris/Getty Images

Bob the drag queen wore a gray plaid blazer, matching vest and white maxi skirt. debt: Ivan Agostini / InVision / AB

Maneskin’s Ethan Darchio, Victoria De Angelis, Damiano David and Thomas Raggi brought their gender-fluid style to the black carpet, featuring heart-shaped nipple covers, shimmering torso capes and sheer corsets by Gucci. debt: Dimitrios Kampouris/Getty Images

Sabrina Carpenter opts for a colorful black Moschino gown with rainbow flowers and waist cut-outs. debt: Ivan Agostini / InVision / AB

Singer Dove Cameron was a study in contrast with her strapless Paco Rabanne dress, which combined floral and leather fetishwear elements — and to top it all off, a black choker. debt: Andres Kudacki/AFP/Getty Images

All eyes were on singer Sammy Hawke in a graffiti-inspired leather jacket and bright green hat. debt: Catherine Powell/Getty Images

Blackpink’s members Lisa, Jisoo, Jenny, and Rose were dressed in black. debt: Thea Dipazupil/Getty Images

Bright greens are popular on the VMAs carpet, with rapper Lato wearing a lace-up mini dress in a neon shade. debt: Dimitrios Kampouris/Getty Images

Host LL Cool J went with a tried-and-true look, opting for an all-black ensemble, beanie, sunglasses and custom ‘Cool J’ knuckle dusters. debt: Andres Kudacki/AFP/Getty Images

Paying homage to Lil’ Kim’s famous 1999 VMAs dress, Anita dared to wear an asymmetrical red corset and Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2022 artful nipple cover. debt: Dimitrios Kampouris/Getty Images

Always elevating menswear is Louis Vuitton’s ivory approach to suiting by Jay Balvin, wide-leg trousers and a double-breasted blazer, and Tiffany & Co. It also had jewelry. debt: Ivan Agostini / InVision / AB

One of the more experimental looks of the night was a sculptural quilted dress by Chloe Fineman, worn with coral trim and a metallic clutch bag. Styled by threeASFOUR for Instacart, she completed the look with silver heels. debt: Dimitrios Kampouris/Getty Images

Actor Colton Haynes was irresistible in a Dior acid green flared suit that featured a draped blazer, diamond brooch and platform shoes. debt: Ivan Agostini / InVision / AB

Lil Nas X was a strong contender for best dressed, wearing a sculptural Harris Reid ensemble that featured a tiered feathered skirt frame and headpiece. debt: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Top Image: Taylor Swift (Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images)