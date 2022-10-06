PFT’s Week 5 2022 NFL Draft

Good pictures

It’s been a really good week. In two ways.

One, I went 12-4. Two, I took three more games in a head-to-head matchup with MDS.

I again won three of the five disagreements. I went 12-4 for the week and finished MDS 9-7.

On the year, I’m now 37-26-1. MDS is 30-33-1.

This week, we only disagreed on three games. Scroll to the selections.

Colts (+3.5) at Broncos.

M.D.S: The Broncos have underachieved Russell Wilsonfirst season, but the Colts were no less accomplished Matt RyanThe first season of The Broncos would pick up their third win.

Selection of MDS: Broncos 20, Colts 10.

Florio took it: Broncos look worse than 2-2. Again, the Colts look worse than 1-2-1. Neither do they Jonathan Taylor. Seems significant.

Florio’s Choice: Broncos 17, Colts 9.

Giants (+8) vs. Packers

M.D.S: The Giants are a surprising 3-1 and not as good as that record suggests. The Packers are probably better than 3-1 suggests, and should win easily.

Selection of MDS: Packers 31, Giants 13.

Florio took it: Bakers make their first trip to London a memorable one. For the Giants, it was unforgettable.

Florio’s Choice: Packers 34, Giants 16.

Steelers (+14) at Bills.

M.D.S: The Steelers are two-touchdown backs, shaping up to be one of their worst seasons in the last half century. They would keep it a little closer than two touchdowns, but the Bills would win comfortably.

Selection of MDS: Bills 30, Steelers 20.

Florio took it: The Steelers were the last team to trail by 14 points after the merger. They are not good enough to succeed. But they are enough to hide.

Florio’s Choice: Bills 27, Steelers 17.

Chargers (-2.5) at Browns.

M.D.S: Browns’ offense is better than expected Jacoby BrissettBut their security is a mess, and Justin Herbert To thrive.

Selection of MDS: Chargers 28, Browns 21.

Florio took it: It’s a toss up, edge goes to the home team.

Florio’s Choice: Browns 24, Chargers 21.

Bears (+7) at Vikings.

M.D.S: Justin Fields His second season is trending increasingly toward “draft bust” territory. The Vikings’ defense isn’t very good, but I can’t see the Bears’ offense scoring much against anyone right now.

Selection of MDS: Vikings 22, Bears 10.

Florio took it: The Vikings have found a way to win on a consistent basis. That’s better than the last two years, when they found a way to lose on a consistent basis.

Florio’s Choice: Vikings 27, Bears 21.

Lions at Patriots (+3).

M.D.S: We don’t know who is playing quarterback for the Patriots, but any offense should score a lot of points against a terrible Lions defense.

Selection of MDS: Patriots 38, Lions 31.

Florio took it: Bill Belichick can slow down the Detroit offense, and the Patriots will have enough offense to outscore the Lions — especially since former Detroit coach Matt Patricia is eager to get a crack at his old team.

Florio’s Choice: Patriots 34, Lions 20.

Seahawks (+5) at Saints.

M.D.S: Geno Smith This season is off to a great start, but he’ll come back down to earth on Sunday in New Orleans.

Selection of MDS: Saints 17, Seahawks 13.

Florio took it: The Saints should win, but playing a week after the trip to London could be a factor in them covering the spread.

Florio’s Choice: Saints 20, Seahawks 17.

Dolphins (-3.5) at Jets.

M.D.S: Even without Tua TagovailoaThe Dolphins’ offense will have to cruise against a poor Jets defense.

Selection of MDS: Dolphins 28, Jets 21.

Florio took it: Can Teddy Bridgewater Feeling guilty? Can the Jets play at home like they do on the road?

Florio’s Choice: Jets 23, Dolphins 20.

Falcons (+8.5) at Buccaneers.

M.D.S: Tom Brady It will be looking to avoid its first three-game losing streak in 20 years. He’ll do it against a Falcons team that plays hard but doesn’t have the roster to compete in the NFC South.

Selection of MDS: Buccaneers 27, Falcons 20.

Florio took it: Back to their routine, the Bucks are back to playing solid winning football.

Florio’s Choice: Buccaneers 30, Falcons 13.

Titans (-2.5) in commanders.

M.D.S: I’m not impressed with Titans this season, but I’m having a hard time picking Commanders against anyone. Carson Wentz He plays the way he is.

Selection of MDS: Titans 17, Commanders 13.

Florio took it: The Titans are rolling. The generals waver. It’s easy.

Florio’s Choice: Titans 21, Commanders 10.

Texans (+7) at Jaguars.

M.D.S: The Jaguars’ rebuilding effort is making good progress. The Texans’ didn’t.

Selection of MDS: Jaguars 21, Texans 10.

Florio took it: The Texans have owned the Jaguars in recent years. Not this weekend.

Florio’s Choice: Jaguars 27, Texans 17.

49ers (-6.5) at Panthers.

M.D.S: The Panthers have looked like they haven’t made any progress in three years as Matt Rhule has tried to rebuild the franchise. Even though it’s a long journey in a short week, the 49ers make it through.

Selection of MDS: 49ers 30, Panthers 13.

Florio took it: next time Baker Mayfield Betting, he should consider betting on anything but himself.

Florio’s Choice: 49ers 24, Panthers 10.

Cowboys (+5.5) at Rams.

M.D.S: The Cowboys are still undefeated Cooper Rush As their starting quarterback, but I think it ends in a close loss to the Rams.

Selection of MDS: Rams 28, Cowboys 27.

Florio took it: This is an unofficial home game for a Cowboys team with enough defenses to do what the 49ers did to the LA offense on Monday night.

Florio’s Choice: Cowboys 17, Rams 13.

Eagles (-5) at Cardinals.

M.D.S: The Eagles play great football on both sides of the ball and they should win this one easily.

Selection of MDS: Eagles 27, Cardinals 14.

Florio took it: This is a potential trap for vultures, especially cowboys looming.

Florio’s Choice: Eagles 34, Cardinals 21.

Bengals (+3) at Ravens.

M.D.S: Lamar Jackson is playing really well Joe Burrow This season, Sunday night will be different.

Selection of MDS: Ravens 31, Bengals 21.

Florio took it: It’s about coach John Harbaugh finding a way to end a five-game home losing streak.

Florio’s Choice: Ravens 27, Bengals 23.

Raiders (+7) at Chiefs

M.D.S: Patrick Mahomes Has always played well against the Raiders, and Monday night will be no different.

Selection of MDS: Chiefs 35, Raiders 20.

Florio took it: Sorry, Raiders. Primetime in Kansas City is not a good time to play the Chiefs.

Florio’s Choice: Chiefs 34, Raiders 24.