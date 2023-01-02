Penn State vs. Utah Live Stream, Watch Online, TV Channel, Rose Bowl Odds, Spread, Prediction, Pick

Number 7 Utah Number 9 goes head to head Penn State Two of the best teams from the Pac-12 and Big Ten battle in the Rose Bowl on Monday. The Utes needed tiebreakers to travel to the Pac-12 Championship Game but were smacked. USC Won the league for the second consecutive season with a 47-24 record. Prior to this run, the Utes had not won the Pac-12 since joining the league in 2011.

Led by James Franklin, Penn State returned to winning ways, reaching the 10-win plateau for the first time since 2019. The Nittany Lions reached three New Year’s Six bowls before going 11-11 in the last two seasons. The previous four seasons. Penn State beat every unranked team on its schedule, but lost to CFP participants Ohio State And Michigan A combined 37 points.

Utah played in the Rose Bowl last season, losing a 48-45 shootout against Ohio State. Penn State similarly appeared in its last Rose Bowl, losing 52-49 against USC in the 2016 season. Expect some fireworks as these two shows collide for the first time in history.

How to watch Rose Bowl live

Date: Monday, Jan. 2 | Time: 5 p.m. ET

Place: Rose Bowl — Pasadena, California

TV: ESPN | Live Stream: fuboTV (try it for free)

Penn State vs. Utah: Need to know

Experienced QBs: Few games in college football have more experience at quarterback than Monday’s Rose Bowl. Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford has thrown for more than 10,000 yards and 84 touchdowns in a five-year career, finally clinching a trip to the Rose Bowl. Cameron has only started two years for Rising Utah but has caught 45 touchdown passes and 12 touchdown runs of his own over the past two seasons. Quarterbacks make these units go. The Rose Bowl should feature a high-profile college quarterback game.

Star Runners: Penn State has one of the most exciting young backfields in the country. Freshmen Nicholas Singleton and Kaitron Allen combined for 1,771 yards and 19 touchdowns in sensational debut seasons to provide a spark to a Nittany Lions running game that has been inconsistent since the departure of Myles Sanders. The offensive line is still somewhat inconsistent against the run, but a dynamic pair of running backs will be a unique challenge for Utah’s defense.

Next Man: Utah enters the 2022 season with an excellent mix of tight ends Georgia. Dalton Kincaid has emerged as the best tight end in the Pac-12 and a legitimate All-America contender after senior Brandt Kuythe suffered a season-ending ACL tear. Unfortunately for Utah, Kinkaid pulled out of the Rose Bowl after dealing with injuries late in the season. Utah’s tight factory will undergo testing. Australian Thomas Yasmin passed for 300 yards and five touchdowns in relief of Kincaid, including 81 yards and a touchdown in the Pac-12 title game. Senior Logan Kendall could also get into the mix after catching a touchdown Stanford. Kyle Whittingham always has his tight ends ready, but this will be a unique challenge.

Rose Bowl Predictions, Picks

Special game | Utah Utes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions

Despite an impressive 10-win campaign, Penn State is relatively unproven against college football’s elite, with zero wins over ranked opponents. Utah wasn’t exactly comfortable with narrow losses UCLA And Oregon, but the Utes didn’t flinch when faced with superior athleticism against USC. Whittingham has never won a Rose Bowl and this could be his moment. Prediction: Utah -2

