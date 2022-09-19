Top News

Packers vs. Bears score: Live updates, game stats, highlights for NFC North matchup on ‘Sunday Night Football’

September 19, 2022
Humphrey Mcgee

The Week 2 edition of Sunday Night Football sees the Green Bay Packers playing host to division rival Chicago Bears. Aaron Rodgers and Co. They got off to a bad start in Week 1, falling in embarrassing fashion to the Minnesota Vikings. Meanwhile, Chicago pulled off a surprising win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Chicago has generally been an elixir for Rodgers in the past, and the Packers will need it again Sunday night. The Bears, meanwhile, are looking for more from their offense than they got a week ago, when Justin Fields completed just eight passes and David Montgomery struggled to get much down the field.

Will Green Bay get back into the win column or will Chicago get off to a surprising 2-0 start? We will find out soon. In the meantime, keep it locked to our live blog throughout the evening as we keep you updated with stats, scores and highlights.

How to see

Date: Sunday, September 28 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
Location: Lambeau Field (Green Bay)
TV: NBC | Stream: fuboTV (try it for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Contradictions: Packers -10, O/U 42 (Odds provided by Caesars Sportsbook)

