NYC Crime: Man stabbed on MTA Bronx bus, police still searching for suspects

Mott Haven, The Bronx (WABC) — A man was critically injured during a collision on an MTA bus in the Bronx, the eighth person killed on the transit system this year and the third person killed on transit in 10 days.

Lamont Barkley, 55, got into a verbal argument with a man and woman believed to be her boyfriend and girlfriend on the BX19 bus Sunday night around 8:25 p.m.

The argument escalated and police say the man stabbed Barkley multiple times in the stomach at East 149th Street and Gerrard Avenue.

The man and woman then got off the bus and fled in an unknown direction

Barkley was taken to Lincoln Hospital, where he later died.

According to police, it is unclear whether Barkley knew the attackers.

This is the 8th fatality on the transport system this year.

Last week, 38-year-old Charles Moore was getting off a northbound 4 train in the Bronx on a Thursday night. when he was stabbed multiple times in the back and chest Police believe the attack was unprovoked by a suspect who followed him.

Hours before Moore was stabbed to death, two other victims were stabbed in random attacks on the subway.

Riders on Monday said they now have more questions about where and if they are truly riding the city’s transit safely, but many told Eyewitness News they had no choice.

“It’s hard, and then you have to go to work in the morning and you have to go down two blocks and it turns into zombieville, it’s bad,” one resident said.

