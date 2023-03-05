Norfolk Southern derails at Springfield; WHIO TV 7 and WHIO Radio – No Hazardous Materials ‘Involved’

About 20 cars of a Norfolk Southern train derailed near the Clark County Fairgrounds Saturday night, although hazardous materials were “not involved,” a railroad spokeswoman said.

“This evening, approximately 20 cars of a 212-car southbound Norfolk Southern train derailed near Springfield, Ohio. No hazardous materials were involved and no injuries were reported. Our crews are heading to the site to begin cleanup operations,” the spokesperson said in a statement to NewsCenter 7 Saturday night.

>>Rail Safety Act: New proposed law in Ohio aims to prevent train disasters like the one in East Palestine

People living within 1,000 feet of the derailment near State Route 41 and Gateway Drive are under shelter.

>>Power outages in Clark County following train derailment

One of its trains hauling hazardous materials that derailed in Ohio in eastern Palestine in early February has come under major regional and national scrutiny in recent weeks.

>>Related: Farmers worry about soil after train derailment in East Palestine

We have several teams on the scene and will continue to update this page as we learn more.

Update @7:05 pm

The Clark County Emergency Management Agency is asking residents within 1,000 feet of a derailment in Clark County to take shelter. Clark County Government Facebook page.

Residents in the area of ​​State Route 41 near the Prime Ohio Business Park are taking a high-alert shelter-in-place.

Residents are asked to avoid the area of ​​State Route 41 and find alternate routes.

We will continue to provide updates.

Clark County train derailment Sky 7 Drone/Eric Hickenbotham Clark County train derailment Sky 7 Drone/Eric Hickenbotham Clark County train derailment Sky 7 Drone/Eric Hickenbotham Clark County train derailment Sky 7 Drone/Eric Hickenbotham Clark County train derailment Sky 7 Drone/Eric Hickenbotham Clark County train derailment Sky 7 Drone/Eric Hickenbotham Clark County train derailment Sky 7 Drone/Eric Hickenbotham Clark County train derailment Sky 7 Drone/Eric Hickenbotham Clark County train derailment Sky 7 Drone/Eric Hickenbotham Clark County train derailment Sky 7 Drone/Eric Hickenbotham

-Initial Story-

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that deputies are at the scene of a train derailment Saturday afternoon.

>>Sedan crashes into Springfield home, damaging utility poles, wires

Deputies and medics responded to the area of ​​State Route 41 and Gateway Boulevard near the Clark County Fairgrounds around 5 p.m.

Dispatchers confirmed to NewsCenter 7 that they were on the scene but no other information was available at this time.

Video sent by a NewsCenter 7 viewer shows two boxcars derail.

Hazmat crews are confirmed to be on the scene, according to NewsCenter 7’s Taylor Robertson.

The State Highway Patrol and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office are also on the scene.

We have a news team and will provide regular updates.