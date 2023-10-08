No. 9 USC will try to hold off Arizona in the second half

We had another wild day of college football.

With four ranked and ranked matchups, there were plenty of opportunities for drama and a marquee early game to be delivered in every way possible. In the end, Dillon Gabriel led No. 12 Oklahoma on a 75-yard drive to beat No. 3 Texas 34-30 in the final seconds to decide the Red River contest.

Then, then, no. 25 Louisville held its own, beating No. 1 33-20. 10 for a loss against Notre Dame. It was a crippling loss for the Irish, who exited the College Football Playoff with two losses.

Out West, UCLA flexed some defensive muscle and stifled Cameron Ward and No. 13 Washington State, topping the previously undefeated Cougars 25-17. And Deion Sanders’ Colorado kicked a field goal with 12 seconds left in a dramatic 27-24 win at Arizona State.

In SEC, no. 23 LSU in a wild shootout against No. 21 on the road with a key win at Missouri and Alabama kept its positive momentum going in a crucial SEC West road game at Texas A&M, holding off a late Aggies rally to win in 26. -20. In the SEC East, the no. 20 Georgia finally looked like the No. 1 team in the nation with a win over Kentucky.