NFL Offensive Line Rankings Week 6 Ahead | NFL news, rankings and stats

• Dolphins round out the top 10: Miami finished No. 8 after a solid Week 5 effort, especially from left tackle Kendall Lamm.

• Vikings, Steelers climb five spots: Minnesota is ranked 17th against Kansas City, while Pittsburgh turned in a season-best performance against Baltimore to move up to 24th.

• Looking for additional grades and data? Subscribe now to access PFF Premium Stats!

Estimated Reading Time: 18 minutes

Few things are more important to a team’s success than the quality of its offensive line. Even disastrous streaks or devastating weak link mismatches can decide the outcome of games, while strong units give an offense an incredible advantage.

We’ll track NFL offensive line play all season while highlighting the biggest weak-link players for each team. With Week 5 of the 2023 NFL regular season in the books, here are the weekly rankings and the best players from each unit.

Key:

Red text = weak link

1. Philadelphia Eagles (no change)

Scheduled Week 6 Starts:

Lt Jordan Mailada

LG Landon Dickerson

C Jason Kelce

RG Your Opta

RT Lane Johnson

Philadelphia was taken into custody Cam Jurgens In case of injury, so Your Opta He is expected to be the team’s starting point guard for the coming weeks.

The Eagles produced the second-highest pass-blocking efficiency rating in Week 5. The offensive line did not allow a sack or a quarterback hit against the Rams. On the season, Philadelphia’s offensive line ranks second in pass-blocking efficiency.

Best player: Lane Johnson

Johnson is the seventh-highest-rated offensive tackle in the NFL this season with a 78.6 overall grade.

2. Detroit Lions (no change)

Scheduled Week 6 Starts:

Lt Taylor Decker

LG Graham Glasgow

C Frank Ragnow

RG Halabouliwadi Vaitai

RT Benny Sewell

The starting guard Jonah Jackson He was seen in a walking start following Detroit’s Week 5 win, and he missed the final three snaps of the contest. however, Halabouliwadi Vaitai He was active once again and could replace Jackson if he were to miss time.

Guard Graham Glasgow , Vaitai, who saw snaps due to injury, continued his strong play against the Panthers. He is Detroit’s highest-rated offensive lineman. He has a PFF grade of 83.3 so far this season, which ranks second among guards.

Best player: Frank Ragnow

Ragnow’s 84.8 overall grade ranks second among NFL centers this season.

3. Dallas Cowboys (no change)

Scheduled Week 6 Starts:

Lt Tyrone Smith

LG Tyler Smith

C Tyler Piadas

RG Zach Martin

RT Terence Steele

The Cowboys’ offensive line featured five of its projected starters for the first time since the 2021 season. However, they all struggled and Dallas finished Week 5 with the second-worst pass-blocking efficiency rating in the NFL.

Sophomore left guard Tyler Smith Highest-rated guard in the NFL after Week 5. Although the Cowboys lost, Smith arguably produced Best block of the entire season 49 against.

Player of the Year: Zach Martin

Martin has allowed a pressure on 3.8% of his pass plays this season, the highest rate of his career.

4. Indianapolis Colts (no change)

Scheduled Week 6 Starts:

Lt Bernhard Riemann

LG Quenton Nelson

C Ryan Kelly

RG Will Fries

RT Braden Smith

When centered Ryan Kelly Returned to action, left tackle Bernhard Riemann He missed Week 5 with a concussion. He was replaced Blake Freeland , He was the Colts’ most underrated offensive lineman against the Titans.

, Ryan Kelly He is the highest-rated center in the NFL after five weeks and has the highest pass-blocking grade at his position.

Best player: Quenton Nelson

Although Nelson’s pressure rate this season is the highest of his career, he has yet to allow a sack in 2023.