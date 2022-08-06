New Apple-exclusive iPhone 14 reveals lower-than-expected price tag

Update below 08/06. This post was originally published on August 03

Apple leaks have consistently agreed on one thing: iPhone 14 models Gets more expensive. That is, until now.

In a new one Blog, anonymous leaker Lanchuk has revealed that Apple has “decided to freeze the launch price of the iPhone 14 base model through a decision at a senior management level.” Given Lanczuk’s solid track record, there’s every reason to believe this.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max concept shows the expected high price of $1199 @VadimYuryev @Shaileshhari03



Lanczuk explains that Apple’s decision was due to “stagnation in the global mobile phone market and a decline in demand…so the price of the base model is frozen despite some price-increasing factors.”

As detailed by other leaks, these factors include an increase in component prices due to shortages and Apple upgrading several key components of the iPhone 14 lineup. More importantly, a new front-facing camera module from LG Innotek, which makes the claim. Triples the price of its predecessor.

Lanczuk is no doubt aware of the shock and potential disbelief his message will generate, and insists that his information comes from a “major American financial institution.” Also, Lanzuk has a respectable track record. While inside Miss from time to timeThere are many accurate leaks of Apple and Samsung devices In the past year.

Update 08/05: More information regarding the launch of the iPhone 14 has leaked, and it’s good news. Influential analyst and industry insider Ming-Chi Kuo reports Apple has successfully expanded production of the upcoming base model in India ahead of its launch.

“Foxconn’s iPhone manufacturing base in India will ship the new 6.1″ iPhone 14 in 2H22 for the first time almost simultaneously with China (in the past India was a quarter or more behind),” explained Guo. “In the short term, India’s iPhone capacities/exports still have a significant gap with China, But it’s an important milestone for Apple in building a non-Chinese iPhone product base.

My contacts believe this strategy will pay off immediately, with Apple able to deliver a significant share of the iPhone 14 for its September launch. This is in stark contrast to the current supply chain issues facing the iPhone 14 Max. While Guo is expected to launch a new 6.7-inch model alongside the rest of the range, Rose Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), said, “iPhone 14 Max panel exports [are] August is still behind.”

If you’re planning to buy one of Apple’s most affordable big-screen iPhones, I suspect you’ll want to move fast when they go on sale.

08/06 Update: Speaking to me today, popular tipster AppleLeaksPro says the new prices are consistent with what he’s been hearing for months. LeaksApplePro explained that “the Pros are significantly more expensive to make,” citing a new punch-hole display, improved 48MP camera, stainless steel chassis (a price difference from the iPhone XS) and an A16 chipset.

“There are a lot of differences,” the leaker told me, adding that Apple is expected to launch primarily on iPhone 14 Pro models. “My guess is that Apple won’t say anything about the iPhone 14.”

AppleLeaksPro says the driver behind all of this is “differentiation.” This joins similar moves by Apple in recent years to widen the price and feature differences between standard and Pro models of iPads, Macs and MacBooks. While it’s hard to pinpoint any one feature that makes the iPhone 14 Pro models objectively professional, the strategy has proven successful.

All these leaks open a rift in the community. Last month, Wedbush’s notable analysts explained that price increases in the range were inevitable because “prices are rising throughout the supply chain, and Cupertino will have to pass these costs on to consumers with this release.”

From what I understand, there is some truth in both positions. As with many new components in the iPhone 14 range (especially), the supply chain is under increasing pressure New front cameras)

I understand that Apple is determined to differentiate between Pro and non-Pro models in 2022, even if that means swallowing some cost increases on standard models. This is a significant factor in keeping the iPhone 14 similar to its predecessor in both design and performance, with upgrades being smaller than the previous generation iPhone upgrade.

As a result, expect this to be one of the most controversial iPhone launches in recent years.

Apple iPhone 14 range based on several leaks Everything is Apple Pro



If Lanchuk’s claim is correct, it means the iPhone 14 will retain its $799 asking price (instead of jumping to $899), which also creates hope that the price of the new iPhone 14 Max will drop by $100 to $899. These price points make sense, expanding Apple’s commitment Feature and performance gap For iPhone 14 Pro models, prices are expected to rise further:

iPhone 14 Pro – $1099 (iPhone 13 Pro $999)

iPhone 14 Pro Max – $1199 (iPhone 13 Pro Max $1099)

Also, I would argue that Lanzuk’s claim still equates to a $100 price hike in the range. Because the $799 iPhone 14 will replace the $699 iPhone 13 Mini as the entry-level model, and the $899 iPhone 14 Max will replace the $799 iPhone 13. As their screen size increases, these hikes are also easier. To market to Apple customers.

Is the iPhone 14 lineup worth it? Design, camera and performance upgrades It certainly appears so in the Pro models, but with a possible change From Lightning to USB-C in 2023 If you don’t have to upgrade this year I would be cautious.

