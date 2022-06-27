NASCAR Cup Series in Nashville: Live Updates, Results, Ally 400 Highlights

Lebanon, Den. – After rediscovering Music City’s rich racing tradition, NASCAR and Nashville have proven to be a perfect match for the past several years. Restoration of Nashville, one of the nation’s premier racing cities, continues Sunday, with the NASCAR Cup Series returning to its second annual Alli 400 on the Nashville SuperSpeedway on Sunday.

As the first bet following the loan-off week of the 2022 season, the Nashville Cup series marks the symbolic start of the second half of the season. This also marks an important point in the regular season. 10 races are now before the playoffs, which means drivers need to rush to the playoffs and establish their own seed.

After a one-off stop for lightning in the area, Sunday’s race was almost half over – which made the race official – before another, severe storm brought rain and lightning along the route. The race was flagged red for the second time after 139 laps, and the long rain was delayed before the race resumed at 10:05 ET.

After dominating the race in 2021, Kyle Larson wants to recapture his championship form and get another Gibson guitar. This season is unpredictable and he has to establish himself against anyone’s guess – Daniel Suarez, Chris Buescher and Michael McDowell are vying for victory at Sonoma.

