Muslim community expresses fear after men killed in Albuquerque

“Now, I looked out the window and said, ‘Oh, this is where my brother was killed. Should we move?'”

Mr. Hussain said he had originally hoped to send his brother’s body to be buried with his family in Pakistan, but multiple gunshot wounds made his brother unrecognizable, Mr. Hussain also said that his family did not want to see him. The killer “wanted to finish him off — the whole nine yards,” he said.

In general, hate crimes against Muslims in the US are on a downward trend. Brian Levin, a professor of criminal justice at California State University in San Bernardino and director of the school’s Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism, said the number of hate crimes against Muslims in 2020 was the lowest in 9 years. /11, though those numbers may be skewed due to pandemic restrictions, he said.

But he said hate crimes remain a concern: They rose more than 20 percent in 2021, and another 4.7 percent in the first half of 2022, according to the center. And, according to Professor Levin’s research, “the basis of anti-Muslim sentiment” is widespread and resurfaces in times of national hardship.