Monkey: The first possible cases have been reported in Missouri, Indiana

The Indiana Department of Health They also said they were investigating the monkey flu but would not release the patient’s location.

Work is underway to find contacts in both states. Preliminary testing has been carried out at state health department labs and confirmation testing is pending at U.S. centers for disease control and prevention labs.

“The risk of monkey flu among the general public continues to be very low,” Indiana Health Commissioner Dr Chris Fox said. “Monkeys are rare and do not spread easily through brief casual contact.”