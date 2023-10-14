Michigan football gets off to a slow start, then thrashes Indiana 52-7

Michigan football’s start against Indiana was as dull as the weather on this wet, gray October afternoon in Ann Arbor.

The offense allowed a sack on each of its first two offensive possessions, leading to consecutive three-and-outs. A bad punt midway through that stretch gave the Hoosiers solid field position. Although UM came up with an interception inside its own red zone, IU put together another long drive on its next drive, which ended with a 44-yard trick play for a touchdown and an early punt for Michigan.

It didn’t last long.

The Wolverines scored 52 unanswered in the first quarter, 141-17 — including points on its final eight possessions, which ended in seven touchdowns — in the Waltz’ 52-7 victory on Saturday.

Rainer Sabin: Michigan football’s defense suffocates teams and attacks like a cobra

“The biggest job is responding,” Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said. “At one point, I think they had 139 yards to our minus eight, and then we responded with a touchdown drive, huge. … There’s a devotion to the fundamentals of Michigan football, and you go to work responding. That is the best strategy. you can.”

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy again had several highlight plays, including one late in the first half when he evaded a rush from his blind side, turned and ran left, lobbing the ball to Donovan Edwards for 16. The next play, Michigan scored.

On a third-and-10 early in the second half, he rolled right and appeared to be running for a first down, flipping the ball to Colston Loveland for a 54-yard touchdown at the end. The yard touchdown reception is the longest in a sophomore’s career.

“I was able to escape the pocket and it was just me and Colston together with that defender,” McCarthy said. “I told (Golston) to get on the field so he could take the poison and he picked the wrong one.”

McCarthy finished 14-of-17 for 222 yards and three touchdowns and added 27 rushing yards. Jack Tuttle replaced him against his former team and completed all five of his pass attempts for 22 yards and a touchdown pass to Carmelo English, the second true freshman to score Saturday.

“The other thing that really hit me during this game was that there were so many players to talk to,” Harbaugh said. “So many great performances by every position group, every player that was there. And you see the growth, you see the plays they make.

“And then the next wave of young people, you see them coming.”

Overall, UM didn’t do much on the ground — the run game won when Kalel Mullings was struck out in the pregame — but Blake Corum led the way with 13 rushes; They accounted for 52 yards and two touchdowns, pacing him in the nation in ground scores.

In all, the Wolverines rushed 42 times for 163 yards and three TDs.

That includes Edwards, who ran nine times for 20 yards; Although he had only one run of more than 3 yards, he found the end zone for his first touchdown of the season in the fourth quarter. While it may not be eye-popping, Harbaugh believes it could be Edwards’ “first olive.”

“They’re packed so tightly, the big screw-top is wide (open), and you unscrew it and you turn the olive jar and nothing comes out because they’re packed so tightly,” Harbaugh began. “But if you can get one to shake loose, they all start to come out.”

The defense made a quick adjustment, allowing 141 yards in the first quarter more than it allowed in an entire first half this season; The Hoosiers managed just 40 yards on their next seven possessions, and the Wolverines had four takeaways.

Rod Moore and Keon Chubb each had an interception, Michael Barrett recorded a strip sack and recovered a fumble, and Jaylen Harrell forced another fumble recovered by Mason Graham; Jesse Minter’s unit finished with eight tackles for loss, seven quarterback hurries, four sacks, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.

Jeff Seidel: Michigan’s JJ McCarthy did so many interesting things against Indiana that it’s hard to count

Attack by air

Michigan ranks second in the nation in fewest sacks allowed (three). UM matched that total in the first quarter alone.

The first drive came on third and 7: Left tackle LaDarius Henderson seemed to think he was helping from a running back and left a free rusher off the end. On the next drive, McCarthy was tackled on second-and-4 as the pocket collapsed around him. On UM’s ensuing drive, he was chased from behind and fumbled on second-and-8 — three sacks in eight plays.

“That’s football,” McCarthy said. “Sometimes we didn’t have the right hand for the situation, and they did.”

However, the fumble was out of bounds, giving UM another shot, and McCarthy made the most of it. On third-and-10, the QB passed the needle at its own 23 to Loveland for a corner for 13 yards and UM’s first down.

McCarthy completed 14 of his final 15 attempts — the first eight of which went for at least 13 yards — as he sliced ​​through the Hoosier defense while connecting with seven different UM pass catchers on five consecutive possessions en route to a touchdown.

First, a 1-yard touchdown run by Corum capped an 11-play, 77-yard drive.

The next drive went 11 plays for 87 yards, capped by a 2-yard play-action fourth-down touchdown pass to Roman Wilson. It was Wilson’s ninth TD catch, the most by a UM wide receiver in a season since Mario Manningham had 12 in 2007.

“I knew the ball was going to be in No. 9 (McCarthy’s) hands,” Harbaugh said, explaining his decision to go for it on fourth down instead of kicking a field goal. “I’m very confident that the odds will be in our favor.”

Michigan’s next three drives started with solid field position; The Wolverines drove 46 yards on six plays, 65 yards on four plays and 52 yards on five plays, with TDs, respectively, as Corum, Loveland and Semaj Morgan caught a 7-yard screen pass before breaking four tackles.

Morgan and linebacker Mike Barrett — who had three tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery — were serenaded after the game in the Wolverines’ new post-victory locker room tradition, “For His A Jolly Good Fellow.”

“I’ve been singing for a few weeks now,” Barrett said. “I’ve been waiting my turn as a jolly good fellow. So that’s good.”

McCarthy, meanwhile, passed both Harbaugh and Tom Brady on UM’s career passing yards list, finishing 8th with 4,747 yards.

“It means a lot,” McCarthy said. “But at the end of the day, the stats, you know me, it doesn’t matter. It doesn’t matter where I am on the leader boards, I’ll see it when I leave this place. That’s next. Week.”

Security does the rest

Indiana changed offensive coordinators in their bye week, promoting offensive line coach (and former Northern Illinois head coach) Rod Carey as play-caller, prompting the Wolverines to tie Saturday’s season-opener and not know what to expect.

This led to an early conservative plan for the preservation of Michigan. After the Hoosiers went three-and-out on their first series, Tayvon Jackson plunged six of seven passes down the field to make Indiana the first team to hold UM to 10 or more plays this season.

“We had to settle in; we called it a ‘training camp game’ because they had a new OC and they were coming out,” Harrell said. “We knew they were going to do some things we weren’t ready for, but we just tried to stay on task. … And we clicked when we needed to.”

Indeed, on third-and-12 from UM’s 16, Jackson forced a pass over the middle; It was deflected by Mike Sinistle and intercepted by Moore and returned 38 yards.

On the next drive, IU came up with some trickery, when quarterback-turned-wide receiver Donavan McCully completed a double pass to Jaylin Lucas — who was hard on the sub, the safety, the fake — to go up 7-0.

That’s about it for Hoosiers; Their next seven drives ended like this: punt, punt, half, punt, fumble, fumble, interception.

A first down came on third-and-9 from IU’s 26 late in the third quarter when Barrett came up untouched up the middle, forced the sack and came away with a fumble recovery. Harrell forced the next fumble on fourth-and-3 at Michigan’s 32 late in the third quarter.

“Every day, coach Jay (Harbaugh) puts a lot of emphasis on disrupting the ball,” Harrell said. “Had to take that to the game.”

Contact Tony Garcia apgarcia@freepress.com. Follow him @realdonigarcia.

Tune in “Yes live!” Internet Wherever you listen to podcasts with episodes twice a week during the Michigan football season. Check out all our shows and daily voice commentary at freep.com/podcasts.