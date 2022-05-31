Michael Sussman was acquitted in a case brought by a Trump-era lawyer

It was only when he thought The New York Times was on the verge of writing an article on the subject that Mr. Sussman brought the matter to the FBI, so he argued that the bureau should not be caught flat.

During the trial, officials testified that Mr. They did not tell or authorize Sussmann to go to the FBI, as doing so was against their interests because they did not trust the Bureau and would slow the publication of any article. Said.

In September 2016, Mr. James Baker was appointed General Adviser to the FBI. Met Sussman. Mr. Baker testified that he had asked Eric Listblaw, a reporter for the New York Times, who works on the Alpha Bank affair, to reduce the workload so that the Bureau would have time to investigate.

Trump investigations Card 1 in 8 Many inquiries. Donald J. Since Trump stepped down, he has faced the former president Civil and criminal Inquiries In his business activities and political activities across the country. See notable inquiries: Westchester District Criminal Investigation. The District Attorney’s Office in Westchester County, NY, seems to be focusing in part on the Trump organization. He misled local officials about the value of the golf courseTrump National Golf Club Westchester, to reduce its taxes.

At trial, Mr. Sussmann’s defense team provided the jurors with several possible avenues for release.

During a meeting with the FBI in September, Mr. They attacked whether it was doubtful whether Sussman actually said the words that he had no customers.

The issue became complicated after a text message came to light, in which Mr. Sussman, who had arranged for the meeting a day earlier, noted that he was approaching himself. But the problem was what he said in the meeting.

Mr. Baker, Mr. Sussman said he was “100 percent sure” of repeating those words on his face. But defense attorneys pointed out that he recalled the meeting differently on several other occasions.