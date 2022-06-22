Miami Plane Crash – Live: Plane 126 Plane Crash Lands at International Airport, Video of Passengers Fleeing

Air emergency at Miami International Airport
The plane, carrying 126 people, caught fire when it crashed into its landing gear runway, according to officials.
Miami-Date Aviation Department spokesman Greg Chin said the tragic incident happened when a Red Air plane arrived from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.
Authorities said three people were hospitalized with minor injuries. The remaining passengers were taken by bus from the crash site to the terminal.
The plane was arriving from Santo Domingo at 5.30pm when the incident happened.
The plane came to a stop near the lawn on the side of the runway.
Airport officials said some flights were delayed due to the fire.
“I thought I was going to die”
Passengers shared a terrifying experience while describing their plane crash at Miami International Airport.
“I thought I was going to die,” Paola told Garcia 7 News. “All the windows were broken, and someone broke his leg and arm,” she said, and ran to the exit as soon as the plane stopped and went to Tormack as black smoke billowed. “I started to run, I jumped, I thought it was going to explode.”
“I saw the fire, I saw the smoke. It was really dark, ”said another fellow passenger, Paulo Delcado. “Then there was an obvious smell or something. People around were screaming. I don’t know, like panic.”
The plane’s evacuation was criticized by the emergency manager
Steven Kuhr took to Twitter to criticize the removal of the Red Air plane at Miami International Airport.
“Luggage and roller bags in Dormak. Unacceptable. The discharge must be evaluated NTSBMr Kuhr said on Twitter that he was the emergency manager.
The video shows passengers fleeing in fear after the Miami plane crashed
ICYMI: Passengers scream and run as the plane crashes at Miami International Airport, video footage shows.
The Red Air plane, which landed in the Dominican Republic just before 5:40 p.m.
The latest picture of the Miami airport crash
On June 21, 2022, after arriving from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, at the Miami International Airport in Miami, a Red Air plane caught fire as it landed in the front landing gear during landing. The remnants of the radar tower can be seen circling. Around the wing of the aircraft.
The plane, carrying 126 people, caught fire when it crashed into its landing gear runway, according to officials.
The plane took off the radar tower during the incident
According to WSVN, the Red Air plane collided with several objects during the incident and veered off the runway into the meadow between the runway and the taxiway.
A radar tower in its path was taken out by the aircraft, and debris from the tower was seen around the right wing of the aircraft.
What is Red Air, the Dominican Airlines, the plane that crashed at Miami Airport?
Red Air is one of the region’s new airlines. The Dominican Republic-based company, launched in the fall of 2021 – will challenge other cut-rate airlines by offering relatively affordable flights between the United States and the Caribbean.
Passengers were evacuated from the scene as firefighters put out the blaze
Passengers from the Red Air plane took their bags and fled the scene of the crash, dramatic social media videos show.
Miami firefighters put out the blaze
Miami-Tate Fire Rescue posted details of the dramatic incident on Twitter.
