Meta’s new solution for users

Mark Zuckerberg has released the two account feature for WhatsApp.

Many corporate offices have adopted WhatsApp for their internal communications, appreciating its ease and convenience. The challenge of distinguishing between personal and professional conversations has persisted for some time.

In a recent announcement, Mark Zuckerberg unveiled a practical solution to this problem. He shared a Facebook post with a screenshot of WhatsApp’s account switching feature, with a caption that looks forward to the ability to manage two WhatsApp accounts in the same app on one’s phone.

The post was titled, “Switch between two accounts on WhatsApp. Soon you will be able to have two WhatsApp accounts on one phone on the app.”

A step facebook blog post, This feature is helpful for switching between your work and personal accounts. Now you don’t have to leave every time, carry two phones or worry about sending a message from the wrong place.

How to set up a second WhatsApp account for work or personal use:

To set up a second account, you’ll need a second phone number and SIM card, or a phone that accepts multiple SIMs or eSIMs.

Open your WhatsApp settings, click the arrow next to your name and click “Add Account”. This will allow you to manage two separate accounts within the app.

Additionally, you will have the ability to customize your privacy and notification settings for each of these accounts.

Warning for WhatsApp users:

In this blog post, the company warned users, “As a reminder, use only official WhatsApp and don’t download imitations or fake versions to get more accounts on your phone. Using official WhatsApp will keep your messages safe and private.”