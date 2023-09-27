Meta CEO Zuckerberg Sees Digital Assistants, AI to Push Metaverse

Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during the Meta Connect event at Meta headquarters in Menlo Park, California on September 27, 2023.

Meta has new artificial intelligence tools and celebrity-endorsed digital assistants that CEO Mark Zuckerberg hopes will eventually help jumpstart the metaverse.

Zuckerberg showcased AI software and the company’s new Quest 3 virtual reality headset and the latest Ray-Ban smart glasses on Wednesday at Meta’s Connect conference for VR developers at its headquarters in Menlo Park, California.

Users of Facebook’s various chat apps, such as WhatsApp and Messenger, will be able to share digital stickers that can be automatically generated based on written instructions, taking advantage of the popularity of technology like ChatGPT.

For example, users can write the line “pizza playing basketball” to create a silly digital sticker of a cartoonish pizza slice holding a basketball.

Zuckerberg unveiled new AI-powered editing tools coming to Instagram next month that will let users replace their photos and images with written prompts. In a demonstration, he showed how various stimuli could transform one of his childhood photos to capture a young executive sporting an ugly sweater in one image and blue hair in another. He also transformed a photograph of his dog’s beast into an origami figurine.

Powering the new AI tools is the company’s Emu computer vision model, which Zuckerberg characterized as a kind of sibling technology to its Llama family of language-generating software. The EMU software can generate images in about five seconds, he said.

“My kids tell me it’s still not fast, but five seconds will get you to the point where you’re actually cooking,” Zuckerberg said.

Users can automatically create realistic scenes in Meta’s chat tools, similar to how people use the Midjourney AI app on messaging service Discord.