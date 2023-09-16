Mega Millions winning numbers for Friday 9/15/23 lottery drawing

Check your Mega Millions tickets to see if you’ve won the $162 million jackpot

Is today your lucky day?

The Mega Millions Lottery jackpot is estimated at $162 million with a cash option of $77.4 million for Friday night’s drawing. Mega Millions website.

The jackpot was hit last August 15 when a lottery player won a $39 million jackpot in Florida. It came a week after a lottery player in Florida won a record $1.602 billion jackpot. Both tickets were purchased at a Publix supermarket.

Meanwhile, the Powerball jackpot is $596 million for Saturday’s drawing with $284.2 million in cash options. Powerball website.

What are the winning Mega Millions numbers for 9/15/23?

The Friday, September 15, 2023 winning numbers for Mega Millions are:

5 – 13 – 29 – 50 – 53 and Megaball 25

Megaplier was 3x

Looking for an edge? These mega million numbers are overdrawn

When is the next Mega Millions drawing?

Mega Millions drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 PM

Further: ‘It still doesn’t feel real’ – New York man claims $476M Mega Millions jackpot

How to play Mega Millions?

A ticket costs $2, but you can add a Megaplier for $1, which increases your potential prize amount up to five times the original prize (excluding the jackpot).

Each player selects five numbers from 1 to 70 for the white balls and one number from 1 to 25 for the mega ball. However, the lottery machine can generate a random quick pick for you. You do not need to be a US citizen or resident of the particular state in which you purchase your ticket.

Lucky? These are the states with the most Mega Millions jackpot winners

How many balls do you need to match for the Mega Millions prize?

You can win $2 just for Mega Ball. Just short of the jackpot, you can win up to $1 million for matching all five white balls (except California). you can See all prize amounts on the Mega Millions site here.

Beware: No, the lottery jackpot winner does not pay you. How to spot a scammer

Where can I play Mega Millions?

You can play the game in 45 states and the District of Columbia and the US Virgin Islands. States that do not offer Mega Millions: Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada and Utah.

Many grocery stores, gas stations, and convenience stores sell lottery tickets. Some states allow Mega Millions tickets to be purchased online, but Beware of scam websites. Check with your state lottery for more details.

NJ Lottery: Where does the ticket sales money go?

What is the deadline for purchasing Mega Millions tickets?

The deadline to buy Mega Millions ticket varies by state, so don’t wait until the last minute. The actual drawing can take anywhere from 15 minutes to an hour or more. Some third-party lottery apps have a deadline of up to two hours prior to the drawing. For example, a jackpot in New Jersey has a deadline of 9:15 p.m. for the 11 p.m. ET drawing.

Click here to check the deadline for where you live.

New Jersey Online lottery tickets sold by NJ will be an option for players next year

What are my chances of winning the lottery?

Playing Mega Millions can be exciting, but don’t spend those millions before you win.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350. The odds of matching all five white balls are 12,607,306-to-1.

unlucky? 13 crazier things happen than winning the lottery

What is a cash option?

Major lotteries in the United States offer two jackpot payout options: annuity and cash.

Annuity option is paid over time. There is an immediate payment and 29 annual payments thereafter, increasing by 5% each year. The cash option is significantly lower than the advertised jackpot, but it pays out in bulk. You don’t have to wait decades for all the money.

Can a jackpot winner be anonymous?

In some states, such as New Jersey, you can win the lottery anonymously. That wasn’t always the case, but now winners can remain anonymous under a law signed by Gov. Bill Murphy. In other states, the winner’s name and hometown are public records. Check with your state lottery for more information.

What are the Top 10 Mega Millions Jackpots?

Here are the top 10 Mega Millions jackpots ever:

$1.602 billion, August 8, 2023: Florida $1.537 billion, October 23, 2018: Won in South Carolina $1.348 billion, Jan. 13, 2023: Won in Maine $1.337 billion: July 29, 2022: Illinois $1.05 billion, January 22, 2021: Won in Michigan $656 million, March 30, 2012: Three winners in Illinois, Kansas, Maryland $648 million, December 17, 2013: Two winners in California, Georgia $543 million, July 24, 2018: Won in California $536 million, July 8, 20116: Won in Indiana $533 million: March 30, 2018: Won in New Jersey

What is the biggest US lottery jackpot?

Check out the top jackpots won in the US between the Powerball and Mega Millions lotteries: