Mega Millions: Single winning ticket for Friday’s $1.35 billion jackpot drawing sold in Maine

A ticket sold in Maine is set to beat the freak odds of Friday the 13th to claim a Mega Millions jackpot of around $1.35 billion. Lottery said.

Friday Night Winning Numbers 30-43-45-46-61 Mega Ball 14.

The estimated annual jackpot could be worth $1.35 billion, while the total cash prize is $724.6 million, officials said.

“Congratulations to the Maine State Lottery on winning the Mega Millions jackpot,” said Pat MacDonald, Ohio Lottery Executive Director. Mega Millions Corporation. “This is the fourth billion dollar jackpot in Mega Millions history.

Friday Jackpot Mega Millions’ Always the second largest, only surpassing the lottery’s record $1.537 billion won in South Carolina in 2018, the lottery said. Over the past three months the jackpot amount has risen, eventually surpassing the significant billion-dollar mark.

Before this month’s win, there were six previous Friday the 13th jackpot wins in America, according to MegaMillions.

Other big winners in the silver drawing included 14 tickets that took home $1 million in prizes, according to MegaMillions. Four tickets matching all five white balls were sold in New York, two in California and one each in Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Texas.

Friday’s jackpot win comes three months after the $502 million jackpot on Oct. 14. When there were two winning tickets from California and Florida.

The next drawing for the $20 million jackpot is scheduled for Tuesday night, the lottery said. Mega Millions is played in 45 states, including the District of Columbia and the US Virgin Islands.