May 13, 2023 Russia-Ukraine news

4:10 pm ET, May 13, 2023
It is midnight in Kiev. Here’s what you need to know
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Arrived in Rome On Saturday, he met his Italian counterpart, the Prime Minister of Italy and Pope Francis.
Zelensky’s visit to Italy:
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky He spoke to Italian President Sergio Mattarella
On Saturday about “the importance of the war and the victory of Ukraine,” according to Zelensky’s chief of staff. Then, Zelensky Arrived at the Vatican
to meet Pope Francis, where the two spoke Humanitarian and political situation in Ukraine
The Vatican said it was caused by an ongoing war. During the meeting, the Pope pledged “his constant prayer” for peace and stressed the need for “human gestures” for the victims of war. After what Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni described as a “long and fruitful” meeting with Zelensky, he He promised unwavering support
For Ukraine, Italy said it was ready to support its partnership with NATO.
When Italian media later asked about the much-anticipated counterattack against Russian troops, Zelensky said:
“We hope for success and hope that the first important steps will be taken soon.”
Russian attacks.
At the very least 21 people were injured
Two others were hospitalized after Russian attacks early Saturday in Ukraine’s western Khmelnytskyi region, the deputy head of the regional military administration said. Ukraine’s air force said on Saturday that 17 of 21 Russian drones were intercepted by its air defense system overnight. and in the eastern city of Kostiantynivka, Two people were killed
Another 10 people – including a 15-year-old girl – were injured in Russian shelling, the Donetsk regional prosecutor’s office said. In a Telegram post
.
Luhansk explosions. An explosion was heard
Saturday morning in the eastern suburbs Luhansk
, which is occupied by Russian forces and is a significant center for the invasion of Moscow, one day the city was hit by two missiles. Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported that the explosion occurred in the village of Ubilini at around 10 a.m. local time.