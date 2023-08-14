Mark Zuckerberg says ‘it’s time to move on’ from Elon Musk cage fight





CNN

—



Mark Zuckerberg says Elon Musk is “not serious” about a cage fight and that it’s “time to move on” from their proposed showdown, the details of which have never been hammered out.

“Elon won’t confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks me to do a workout in my backyard instead,” the Metta chief executive said. Wrote on social networking sites Sunday.

“If Elon ever gets serious about an actual date and an official event, he knows how to approach me. If not, it’s time to go. I’m going to focus on competing with people who take sports seriously.

Zuckerberg, 39, was previously proposed Aug. 26 for the fight, but Musk, 52, said it has not been confirmed.

Last week, Musk wrote The potential clash will be streamed on X, formerly known as his Twitter account. Musk said he was “lifting weights all day and getting ready for the fight” and that “all proceeds will go to a veterans charity.”

Zuckerberg, who practices Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, won gold and silver in two featherweight white belt divisions. California Martial Arts Tournament In May.

In June, the two tech billionaires apparently agreed to face each other in a cage fight. The stakes for a potential conflict were raised last month on Meta Started threadsSeen as a direct competitor to Twitter.

On July 10, just days after its launch, Zuckerberg said more than 100 million people had signed up for the site, making it one of the fastest-growing apps in history.

But weeks later, Industry estimates show that Threads struggle to retain users and engagement hits new lows.