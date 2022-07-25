Mark Short testified to the grand jury at the Jan. 6 trial

Mark Short, who served as chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence, testified last week to a federal grand jury in Washington. It investigates the events surrounding the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, the highest-profile Trump administration official to date. Cooperated with the Justice Department’s extensive investigation into the events leading up to the attack.

Subpoenaed by federal prosecutors, Mr. Short spent two to three hours in front of a grand jury on Friday, two people familiar with the matter said. His appearance was before the grand jury First reported by ABC News.

Mr. Short’s appearance is the latest sign that the Justice Department’s criminal investigation into the events surrounding and leading up to the January 6 events is intensifying. Emerging questions Mr. About the department’s rush to investigate Trump’s possible criminal liability.