MAR VISTA – NBC Los Angeles Actress Anne H. Critically Injured in Fiery Car Crash

Actress Anne H was critically injured after a fiery car crashed into a home in Mar Vista on Friday, sources tell NBCLA.

The crash was reported just before 11 a.m. in the 1700 block of South Walgrove Avenue, said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Police said the driver sped down a residential street and entered a home about 30 feet away. The Mini Cooper that was involved in the crash sped off and may have hit a curb before being launched more than two feet into the house through the front yard.

The owner of the house was in the back of the house at the time of the accident and was not injured.

After the driver was rescued, a neighbor described what he saw.

“The house was full of smoke. I think they used a crane to move the car to extract the driver. It was crazy.”

Humphrey said the car was parked inside a 738-square-foot, two-story house built in 1952.

The crash caused structural compromise and a fire, Humphrey said.

“Fifty-nine firefighters took 65 minutes to access, control and completely extinguish the stubborn flames inside the severely damaged structure, and to rescue an adult female found inside the vehicle who was taken to an area hospital by LAFD paramedics in critical condition,” Humphrey said.