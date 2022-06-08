Lolafalusa joins BTS ‘J-Hope as headliner

J-Hope of BTS has been added as the title for this year Lolapalusa The festival takes place July 28-31 at Chicago’s Grand Park. Jay-Hope concludes the festival on Sunday, July 31, making history as the first South Korean artist to lead the main stage at a major American music festival.

Lollapalooza also announced that the K-pop group Tomorrow x Together has been added to the lineup to mark their debut at their American festival on Saturday 30 July.

“I’m delighted to be joining the J-Hope and Tomorrow x Lollipop family,” Perry Farrell, Lollipop founder, said in a statement. “These artists have been given great prizes in communication. Their global audience speaks different languages, but they have a keen interest in their music. Lolla is a place where all music genres live in harmony. We are very happy to receive them at this year’s festival, the superstars of K-Pop’s global event.

J-Hope, Metallica, Dua Lipa, J. Along with co-stars Cole and Green Day, Caigo, Big Sean, Jasmine Sullivan, Don Tolliver, Charlie XXX, Idols, Turnstyle and many more. . The festival recently released a full list of set times for its festival Twitter Page.

Combinations of J-Hope and Tomorrow x Together, Doja Gate canceled some of his summer festival shows due to throat ailments, including Lola Fallsa and his Run with the Weekends tour. The singer explained her absence on Twitter on May 20, confirming that Dansil is undergoing surgery and uploaded a note saying she needs time to heal.

Last year, Lollipop was also held at the Grand Park, and marked the first major festival to return after the epidemic had stopped.