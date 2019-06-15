TWO BANDITS CAUGHT RED-HANDED

Local man and Vincentian caught in the wee-hours of last Sunday morning trying to break into D.A Munroe & Sons on Grenville Street

Police believe that two men caught in the act of trying to break-in the building of D.A Munroe early Sunday morning could be behind a series of criminal activities on the island in recent weeks.

The men have been identified as 24-year-old Jonathan Richards of Belmont, St. George and 36-year-old Cornelius Hackshire who is originally from St. Vincent & The Grenadines.

The suspects have been slapped with a charge of ‘house breaking’ after allegedly breaking into the D.A Munroe and Sons Sunshine Snacks store located on Grenville Street in St. George’s sometime around 2.30 a.m.

An informed source told THE NEW TODAY that the police fired off approximately 11 shots in the direction of the bandits after surprising them on the night of the incident.

“I heard one young man saying look them (bandits) running down the road. Then I heard vehicles racing”, said a source in the area who was alerted to the commotion.

The arrested men were escorted to the St. George’s Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, where they were expected to make their first court appearance on the charge before Chief Magistrate Tamara Hill.

However, it is understood that the Police Prosecution, led by Corporal 147 Kerry Swan was unable to proceed with the case as the police files were not yet fully prepared for the court hearing.

Information reaching this newspaper is that the Grenadian and Vincentian could soon face additional charges as they are considered top suspects in a number of other related criminal matters, currently being investigated by officers attached to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

A source familiar with the investigation said that the delay in bringing the suspects to court was a result of the ongoing investigation.

“You see what normally happens is that CID will give them a sort of holding charge to have them legally in custody after the 48 hours would have passed to release them in order to continue with the investigations into other matters involving persons suspected of committing other crimes”, he remarked.

In an unrelated matter, the Community Relations Department (CRD) of the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) has confirmed that one (1) man is in custody for questioning in connection with a crime of a sexual nature perpetrated against a female nurse attached to the St. Augustine Medical Services (SAMS) last week Tuesday.

According to eyewitnesses, the nurse was on her way home from work just after 7.00 p.m when she was accosted by a man, who proceeded to carry her to a secluded area along the St. Paul’s main road, in an area under The Summit better known as Holder’s Hill.

THE NEW TODAY understands that the man, whose name has been withheld, is said to be mentally challenged.