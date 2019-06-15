PSC REMOVED AS PARTY IN SALARY DEDUCTION CASE

The matter involving the Government of Grenada with respect to the salary deduction of a teacher made during industrial action last year, came up for hearing Monday before the High Court.

The case was brought by secondary school teacher, Donna Marcelle Lusan with the defendants being the Cabinet of Ministers, the Minister of Finance, the Public Service Commission (PSC) and the Attorney General.

Former Attorney General Cajeton Hood is the lawyer who filed the court papers on behalf of Lusan who is working at St. Joseph’s Convent-St. George’s.

The Public Service Commission was successful in its application to be removed as a party based on its constitutional duties.

On the substantive issue of the salary deduction for days not worked due to strike action, Justice Godfrey Smith encouraged the parties to settle since the claim amounts to about $500, according to a GIS release.

The issue remains whether Government has a right to deduct salary for periods not worked during an industrial dispute. The employee or claimant in this case, withheld labour and therefore Government withheld wages for the same period.

The outcome of this case will have significant implications for the wider public service and constitutional law in Grenada.

A date for the hearing of the matter has not yet been set.

Legal sources told THE NEW TODAY that the Keith Mitchell-led government would be hard-pressed to win the case as it cannot point to any law that gives it the right to deduct the salary of any public officer in Grenada.

An experienced lawyer said that the only body that is authorized under the Grenada Constitution to order the docking of salaries is the PSC itself and not the Cabinet.

Public sector workers in Grenada have two members sitting on the commission.