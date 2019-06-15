PSC removed as defendant in teacher’s case

Newly appointed high court civil judge, Justice Godfrey Smith has ruled in favour of an application brought by lawyers for the Public Service Commission (PSC) to get the body removed as a defendant in a Constitutional claim filed by Secondary School Teacher Donna Marcelle Lusan in January 28.

The case was filed by former Attorney-General, Cajeton Hood who has been retained by Lusan, a teacher at St. Joseph’s Convent, St. George’s against the PSC as well as the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Finance, and Attorney General.

The teacher took legal action after her salary was docked by EC$1, 200 as the Keith Mitchell-led New National Party (NNP) government lashed out at public officers including teachers who took strike action in November on the 25% pension and gratuity payment issue.

The application to remove the PSC as a party on the claim was filed by the law Firm of Seon & Associates and the matter came up for its first hearing on Monday before Justice Smith.

The government’s legal team was led by Trinidadian Attorney-at-Law, Douglas Mendez (SC), who has been retained by the Integrity Commission for its case against former Marketing Board Chief Executive Officer, Ruel Edwards.

Justice Smith on Monday reportedly encouraged the parties to settle on the claim that was before him.

However, attorney Hood is taking issue with a release put out by the Government of Grenada on Monday which said that the $500.00 that was deducted from the teacher’s salary would be returned to her.

The former AG described the statement as “misleading” as this was not what was agreed upon during the hearing.

He said: “There is an agreement on both sides that on behalf of the Attorney General, Cabinet and the Ministry of Finance that they would pay to my client the sum of $1, 200 as cost and we are going (to) withdraw our application and accept the affidavits and that is the truth – it has nothing to do with $500.00”.

The attorney said he finds it shocking that the government sought to sell the story to the public by distorting the facts.

“What transpired is that $1, 200, was deducted from my client’s salary for November 2018 (and) they realised that a part of those days she was actually supervising children who were in a debate…so they put back the money for those days…that’s what happened…”, he added.

The issue however still remains whether or not the Mitchell-led government has a right to deduct monies for days not worked during an industrial dispute.

The outcome of this case would have significant implications on the wider public service and constitutional law in Grenada.

In an earlier interview with THE NEW TODAY, Attorney Hood said he “cannot recall any case in which a government, an Executive, decided contrary to the Constitution, to refuse to pay the full salary of workers who they claim were on strike.”

An experienced lawyer has said that the only body that is authorised under the Grenada Constitution to order the docking of salaries is the PSC itself and not the Cabinet.

A date for the next hearing of the substantive matter has not yet been set.