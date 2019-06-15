Peron Johnson holds on to GASA top post

The Grenada Amateur Swimming Association Executive gets the green light for another two years following the Annual General Meeting held on Saturday at the Grenada Olympic Committee House.

The team which led the association for the period May 2017 to May 2019 under President Peron Johnson was re-elected uncontested at the Annual General Meeting following the presentation of the President’s report and the financial statements for the period.

Three new members were also elected unopposed to the vacant Floor member positions.

The President’s report presented by Johnson outlined highlights of the significant achievements, challenges and new initiatives started.

The report focused on the significant improvements as it relates to the general infrastructure at the Good Hope Pool.

The facility that was originally constructed for domestic use over 40 years ago is the lone public swimming facility on island and managed by GASA.

During the period 2017-19, the executive through the support of various bodies including Grenlec, Sandals Foundation, Grenada Olympic Committee, FINA and the Government of Grenada was able to upgrade the perimeter fencing to the pool grounds, upgrade the 35 year old pool pump system, renovate the bathroom facilities that were dilapidated and restore the roof which covered the bathroom, kitchen and office spaces.

Numerous policies were put in place including that which governs the qualifying standards and selection process for the participation in regional and external competitions.

The Executive undertook three major swim meets – National Championships, OECS Time trial via the Grenfin Meet and the annual Inter Primary School Swim Competition.

There were also significant opportunities provided for the training of swimmers, coaches and administrators of swimming.

Among the major highlights of the period was the much talked about conveyance of a plot of land at the National Stadium grounds to house the home of a National Aquatic Centre.

A pool committee has been put in place to head the establishment and coordination of all aspects of the proposed development..

The committee will review the plans and chart the path for the procurement and construction of the facility.

President Johnson also presented GASA’s plans to host an International Open Water Swim Competition in September in collaboration with Aqua Moon Adventures based in the USA, Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) and Ariza Credit Union.

The following persons will comprise the GASA Executive for the period 2019- 2021:

President – Peron Johnson

Vice President- Diana Hopkin

Secretary – Reyan Neckles

Ass. Secretary- Chad Hyson

Treasurer – Paul Antoine

PRO- Gail Purcell

Immediate Past President – Nigel Ollivierre

Floor Member – Randall Gittens

Floor Member – Stephanie John

Floor Member- Ferron Lowe