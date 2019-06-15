“Ossie” Found Guilty of Patel Robbery

The notorious Aldin Phillip better known as “Ossie” and “Lexus” was on Wednesday found guilty of Robbery with violence and Possession of a firearm in a split 7 -2 verdict, handed down by a 9-member jury at the St. George’s No. 1 High Court.

The jury handed down the verdict just after 5.00 p.m. before trial judge, Madam Justice Paula Gilford who will sentence Ossie for the crimes on July 9.

It was the Crown’s case during the trial that Phillip, along with three other men were responsible for the robbery at the Belmont home of St. George’s businessman Mahindra Patel on December 22, 2015 in which they used firearm to steal over EC$15, 000.00 from the house where Patel lived with his wife and son.

Ossie now faces a maximum sentence of 30 years imprisonment for the charge of Robbery with Violence and a lesser penalty of 20 years for Possession of a firearm.