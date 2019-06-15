Launch of Mobile Number Portability

Mobile Number Portability has been launched in Grenada and the rest of the ECTEL region.

Over the last two years, Spice Mobile worked with the NTRC, ECTEL, Teletech, Laurasia and the other local operators to make this day possible.

Spice Mobile invested a significant amount of time and money into its network in order to be ready for Mobile Number Portability.

Spice Mobile thanks ECTEL, the Grenada NTRC and the rest of the Technical Working Group for their efforts and leadership throughout this project.

Mobile Number Portability gives Spice Mobile an opportunity to grow its customer base. It provides customers with the benefit of being able to switch to their service provider of choice and not lose their existing number. This is a service that has long been enjoyed in other markets.

Customers who are dissatisfied with their existing provider can now move to Spice Mobile and enjoy great products and services. This is an exciting time for consumers and telecom service providers in Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

New technologies are being deployed, new networks are being built and new rates are coming into the market. As the only locally owned service provider in the OECS, Spice Mobile looks forward to serving fellow Grenadians.

(The above was submitted by Spice Mobile)