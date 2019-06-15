Hood files another unfair dismissal claim

Since his return to private practice in October 2017 after a 4-year-stint as Attorney General to the Keith Mitchell-led government, Attorney-at-Law Cajeton Hood, has taken up several court matters literally challenging the authority of the administration on treatment meted out to public officers.

The latest action taken by Hood is on behalf of former Customs Officer Patrick Pysadee who worked at the Department for 28 years without a promotion and approximately six (6) years ago was transferred to the Central Statistics Office, where he claims to do close to nothing on a daily basis.

The former AG has a claim for unfair dismissal at the Supreme Court Registry on behalf of Pysadee.

Hood spoke of the court case during a local social media programme in which he claimed that his client was “refused promotion over the years while junior officers have been promoted ahead of him.”

The attorney charged that his client was being “ victimised “all because (while working) on the airport, he did the right thing and refused to clear some alcoholic beverages.

“He (the client) said to the airline official, I can’t do it (clear the alcoholic beverages because) I have to follow the Customs Act,” which stipulates a particular section at the airport to clear alcoholic beverages).

According to Attorney Hood no arrangements were made to have the bond open on that particular Sunday.

“So, he (Pysadee) worked at Customs for 28 years and was moved from Customs for that reason – that’s what we are saying to the court, those are my instructions and he has been in Statistics, approaching six (6) years, since 2013, by passed for promotion because he dared to stand up for what he learned in training,” he said.

Well-placed sources told THE NEW TODAY that Pysadee refused to facilitate the entry of several bottles of wines for a high-ranking member of the NNP regime as the shipment was not properly documented for entry into the country.

Attorney Hood is squaring off against the Mitchell-led Government on behalf of several persons including secondary school Teacher Donna Lusan for the unlawful deduction of her November 2018 salary, ex-Marketing Board CEO, Ruel Edwards, who is claiming unfair dismissal from his high paying job as Head of Economic and Technical Cooperation in the Ministry of Finance and President of the Public Workers Union (PWU) Rachel Roberts, who is also claiming among other things, unfair dismissal from her post as Senior Administrative Officer in the Ministry of Health late last year.

“It has become more prevalent over the years to remove public servants who are trained in certain areas of government to remove them and just place them in some other part of the public service …it is a waste of talent and public funds and it is wrong,” he said.