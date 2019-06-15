Five Motorcycles handed over to Traffic Department

Government has handed over five motorcycles to the Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) to help with an increase of vehicular accidents on the island.

The motorcycles were handed over by Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr Keith Mitchell last Tuesday to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Jessmon Prince.

In brief remarks at the ceremony, Dr. Mitchell said that although the issue of congestion on the roads is concerning, the constant reports of vehicular accidents must be addressed by the authorites.

“We recognise that we have a serious issue in our country at this time with respect to our traffic. I know the Royal Grenada Police Force and the Ministry have been looking at ways in which we can combat that problem, but we also have a problem to some extent (about) a level of irresponsible activities on our roads throughout the length and breadth of the country.

“…As a citizen myself, I have witnessed that level of what almost I call craziness, some of us use our vehicles almost like weapons on the road, a danger to themselves and to members of the community. In fact, the steps that we are taking are basically to save some of us from ourselves.

According to Prime Minister Mitchell this was one of the reasons the Traffic Wardens system was instituted to help curb recklessness on the nation’s road network.

He said: “The initiative of the Traffic Wardens was done, because we saw what was going to be a problem and (it has) worked for us. So, we weren’t waiting on the problem to emerge to seek the initiative. The public in general (are) saying that they appreciate the work of the wardens out there”.

ACP Prince gave assurances to the Prime Minister that the motorcycles will be put to good use by the Traffic Department.

“I can assure you sir that these motorcycles would be used effectively to assist us in managing our traffic situation in Grenada. Sir, you would not be disappointed,” he said.

Officer in Charge of the Traffic Department, Superintendent Randy Connaught stated that the motorcycles will be put into use right away.

“The Traffic Department is delighted to have these motorcycles added to our fleet of assets. Obviously, the motorcycles that we engage right now are pretty much ageing motorcycles and to combat the volume that we have seen on the streets, as it relates to indiscretion, as it relates to parking, the volume of traffic and the congestion overall which has been created is a national security issue.

“Citizen safety is high on the agenda in going forward and we do intend to deploy these motorcycles right after the handover. They are pretty much already assigned and from the get go they would be hitting the ground running.