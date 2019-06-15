Fencing at Bus Terminus

The Grenada Ports Authority (GPA) has enclosed the St George’s bus terminus and officials are citing security and sanitation concerns as the reasons behind this move.

In the last month the seaside section of the terminus has been cordoned off with a fence and a concrete wall has been erected at the southern end of the facility.

Marine Manager for the Port, which manages the terminus, Anthony Belmar said Tuesday, that drug dealers have been using the area to stash their product and have been selling drugs within the compound.

There have been regular drug interdiction operations in the area by paramilitary police.

Belmar said the enclosure is also aimed at stopping persons from using the area known as the revetments, the reclaimed seafront, to relieve themselves.

Hundreds of buses operate from the facility, located in Melville Street and they are complaining that while the Ports Authority is seeking to prevent them from using the seafront for bathroom purposes nothing has been done to provide proper indoor toilets.

A single urinal serves hundreds of bus drivers and conductors.

“This is our workplace and we are paying to use it so they need to put things in place. The wardens and the manager do not have a problem with access to toilet facilities,” one bus operator complained.

Itinerant vendors had also been a problem in the area and there was concern that they were cutting back on business for those vendors who are tenants within the bus terminus.

Belmar stated that the Ports Authority does not believe that the wall, which now blocks the entire southern end of the terminus, would have any impact on the flow of air into the facility since the winds blow from an easterly direction and this area remains open.

Users of the facility have had to contend with extremely high temperatures because of the way the terminus was built and in the absence of any cooling system.

According to Belmar, there are plans to continue with the enclosure toward the seashore to block further access on the revetments from the southern end of the area.

Persons using the area have engaged in rampant littering and tourism officials have been unhappy with the large amount of rubbish sitting in plain view of the public, particularly tourists who use the area regularly during the cruise season.

Concern has also been expressed over the exposure which takes place when members of the public use the revetments to relieve themselves, in full view of cruise passengers on the ships or on the water taxi jetty located nearby.

However Grenreal and Melville Street Property Management, the two agencies responsible for managing the areas beyond the bus terminus do not seem to have plans to cordon off the rest of the seafront which is a popular relaxation spot for locals, despite the indiscriminate dumping of garbage by those who enjoy the location.

Belmar said that while the Ports Authority is a ten percent shareholder in the group with responsibility for the revetments, they cannot make a decision regarding fencing the entire seashore.

The other stakeholders are Andall and Associates, National Insurance Scheme, Grenreal and Republic Bank Limited.

Over the years there have been numerous clean-up drives and bins were placed in the area but this has not stopped the practice of littering on the revetments.