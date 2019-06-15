ECCB introduces new family of Polymer Notes

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) has made history in the Caribbean by being the first Central Bank in the region to launch a family of Polymer Bank Notes.

Governor of the ECCU, Timothy Antoine, was in Grenada last Thursday for the official launch and unveiling of the $50 Polymer Note, which bears his signature and the image of the former Governor of the ECCB, the late Sir Dwight Venner.

The ceremony, which was attended by the wife of Sir Dwight, Lynda Venner, was held at the ECCB Agency Office at Monckton Street in St. George.

According to Antoine, the notes will be fazed out, where you would see the 100, 20, and 10 dollar notes being issued around September, 2019, and the five dollar notes, around September, 2020.

“The circulation of the EC notes will be fazed. As unfit Paper Notes are returned to the Central Bank, and our current inventory of Paper notes is depleted, they will be replaced by our Polymer Notes. Therefore, as a practical matter, the public ought to expect that both our Paper and Polymer Notes will be in circulation at the same time, and I want to assure you that they are both legal tender,” he said.

The Grenadian-born Antoine stated that the rationale behind the move to switch from paper to polymer was to enhance security and usability of the EC Notes.

He said: “In making our recommendation to the Monetary Council, the ECCB considered the following options – one, cotton paper, which is what we have now, our paper notes, two Cotton/Polymer combination, three, endurance high durability paper, and four, Polymer. From an economic standpoint, Polymer Notes are more cost effective than paper. Although Polymer notes are more expensive to produce upfront, their extended lifespan means that the notes are replaced less often”.

The ECCB Governor indicated that there would be a reduction in transportation and handling cost, which will in turn reduce the overall cost of cash for the ECCB, Commercial Banks, and Credit Unions.

“Compared to paper notes, Polymer Notes are cleaner – resistant to dirt and moisture, more secure – they have advanced security features which make them harder to counterfeit, more durable – they last at least three times longer than paper, and they are more environmentally friendly. Consequently, fisher folks and vendors and the people of the ECCU will soon have in their hands bank notes that are thinner, safer, and stronger,” he remarked.

One of the more significant feature of the new Polymer Notes is the addition of Braille to make it easier for the visually impaired to conduct business.

Chairman of the ECCB Monetary Council, Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Mitchell of Grenada stated that the launch of the new family of EC Polymer Notes provides a clear demonstration of the bank’s leadership, innovation, and commitment to protecting its currency.

Dr. Mitchell said: “This is therefore, a significant achievement for the bank and by extension for all members of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union. It was just over a year ago that the Monetary Council, acting on the advice of the bank, took the bold decision to change the material on which the EC Bank Notes are printed from paper to polymer.

“…The Council, which I now have the honour to chair, was convinced that the polymer substrates were more durable. From a security standpoint, the new polymer notes will allow for the introduction of more advanced features to better protect the EC currency, making it even stronger, and in a world of increasingly sophisticated criminal activities, security is foremost consideration among all of us,” he added.

Representative from the Resource Centre for the Blind, Sherry Hamlet, welcomed the initiative to assist the visually impaired.

“I know that for some of you this change is not as weighty as it is for me. After all, the paper notes that we have now, they are beautiful, they’re known all throughout the world for their beauty.

These Polymer Notes, however, I have had the blessing and the honour to engage with them before hand, and I can tell you when you hold this in your hand, it engages the senses in a way that is far more tactile. It’s amazing that something that seems like a small change can make such a big difference in the lives of so many people.

“…So, for people like myself, people who have lived and achieved with visual impairment all of my life, this is a tangible commitment by my government, by my region, that says that my right to independence, to equality, to privacy is just as important as everyone else’s, everyone who is regularly sighted.