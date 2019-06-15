Co-op Bank responds to merger between Republic Bank and Scotia Bank

The ongoing merger between Republic Bank and Bank of Nova Scotia will force the Grenada Co-operative Bank Limited (GCBL) to continue looking at ways to ensure that it remains as the number one bank on the island.

This was stated by Managing Director of the Bank, Richard Duncan when he was asked for his response to the merger between the two financial institutions at a recent media conference held at the bank’s Conference Room on Church Street, St. George’s.

Duncan told reporters that once the merger takes place, Co-op Bank will take it upon itself to raise its game to a higher level.

He described it as “a call to duty to take our game to a higher level, once that merger takes place”.

“It (merger) would have an effect on the bank. The primary effect would be to cause the bank to raise the level of our game so that we could continue to out-compete the combined forces of those two institutions, which we have been able to out-compete when they were single institutions”, he said.

According to Duncan, Co-op bank is very capable of competing under the current environment, and said its chances of remaining the number one bank in the country will continue under its Vision 100 strategy.

He said: “Between 1998 and 2019, as the data suggests, we’ve been able to grow the bank in terms of deposits and assets, as the largest bank on the island, so we would suggest that the dynamic going forward will take a while, once the merger occurs for the market to settle and we are quite certain that we have what it takes to continue to compete successfully.

“I would like to add further that the bank has just launched its strategy called Vision 100 with a design to take the bank into its centennial year in 2034. That plan was created before the announcement of the merger, and we believe that it is relevant.

“If we are number one before the merger, after the merger we have to continue to strive to regain that number one position, and I think that the folks who are in the bank now and those who will be coming in the years ahead will achieve exactly that.

Co-op bank is the only local indigenous financial institution of its kind on the island.