CCJ dismisses Bain’s Freedom of Movement Application

In order to trigger freedom of movement rights under the Caribbean Single Market and Economy (CSME), you must be able to identify yourself as a CARICOM national when traveling to another member state.

This was the crux of a ruling handed down in the Original jurisdiction of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) last week Wednesday, in the matter brought by Grenadian-born David Bain against the twin-island Republic of Trinidad & Tobago.

The court ruled that Bain’s freedom of movement rights under the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas were not breached by immigration officials in the neighbouring island and that “the only means of establishing that you are a CARICOM national is to show your valid CARICOM passport.”

Bain, a citizen of both Grenada and the United States of America, had claimed that his freedom of movement rights were infringed when he was denied entry into the twin-island state when arriving from Grenada just before midnight on December 14, 2017.

He presented himself as an American citizen, producing only his US passport, as his Grenadian passport had expired some years earlier.

However, upon arrival at Piarco International Airport, immigration officials questioned him concerning information they had received about a man with the same name who has convictions on drug-related offences.

Although he denied having any drug convictions, Bain was refused entry and sent back to Grenada on an early flight on 15 December 2017, notwithstanding that he had also informed the immigration officers that he was a citizen of Grenada and thus entitled to freedom of movement in and among CARICOM states.

As evidence of his citizenship, Bain had produced his Grenadian driver’s licence, which stated that he was a Grenadian citizen. He also showed his Grenadian voter’s identification card which stated that he was born in Grenada.

In addition, the USA passport in his possession also listed Grenada as his country of birth. These documents, Bain argued, should be enough to invoke his right of freedom of movement, as explained by the CCJ in Myrie v State of Barbados case.

In its judgment however, the court determined that, while there was no doubt that Bain is a Grenadian citizen, he did not present sufficient documentation to prove it to the immigration officers.

It was the court’s view that the presentation of the Grenadian driver’s licence and voter’s identification card was not sufficient. Unlike the Grenadian passport, neither document was meant to serve as evidence of citizenship.

Bain was represented in the matter, which went for adjudication before the CCJ by Attorney-at-Law Ruggles Ferguson, who spoke in an exclusive interview with THE NEW TODAY shortly after the ruling which was done via a video conference hearing of the regional court utilizing facilities set up at the St. George’s No. 1 High Court on St. John’s Street.

“Yes, he had documents (ID cards et cetera) but there are certain security issues that come into play,” the attorney pointed out.

“The ID card as they say are not machine readable, but we said in our arguments that even before the ID machine readable cards came in there was freedom of movement and as time moves on and the technology evolves, we would have much easier ways of identifying somebody but that should not take away from the fact that if you don’t have a passport and you can establish otherwise that you are a Grenadian national, that it ought to be accepted,” Attorney Ferguson said.

Trinidad & Tobago had raised a preliminary point of whether traveling on his United States passport automatically caused Bain to waive his rights to freedom of movement privileges under the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas.

The court heard this preliminary issue separately to the real meat of the matter and as part of the judgment handed down last week determined that by presenting his US passport “Bain did not waive his rights.”

However, the local lawyer said the CCJ ruled that the “only document that can validly identify you as a CARICOM national is your passport or a passport issued by a country within CARICOM because not all (member states) have issued as yet, the machine readable CARICOM passport”. Attorney Ferguson argued before the CCJ Justices that based on the fact that “Mr. Bain produced his driver’s license, which showed on the face of it that he was a Grenadian national, born in Grenada – he produced his voter ID, which showed that he was born in Grenada and entitled to vote in Grenada and in addition, his US passport says his place of birth is Grenada and his immigration form says his place of birth is Grenada…should be sufficient to establish his Grenadian nationality or to put the Trinidad authorities on alert or notice that he is a Grenadian national”.

According to the revised treaty, CARICOM nationals are allowed automatic entry into member states for a definite period of up to six (6) months save and except if you are considered a potential charge to the state or considered an undesirable and the onus is on the receiving state to prove that.

However, Attorney Ferguson contended that there is a distinction between CARICOM states and wider CARICOM states, which comes into play.

“If you want to go to St. Vincent, Dominica, Antigua, you can use other means of identification like your ID card apart from the passport. However, within the wider CARICOM…there are about 15 countries that form the CARICOM community, from Bahamas in the north to Guyana in the south, then you have within the CARICOM community a group of states known as the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), comprising six (6) independent states; Antigua, St. Kitts & Nevis, Dominica, St. Lucia, St. Vincent & The Grenadines and Grenada and three (3) British overseas territories, Montserrat, Anguilla and the British Virgin Islands (BVI).

“So, if you are traveling within the OECS, which has its own rules regarding movement of OECS nationals … you can use a valid ID to go to St. Vincent for example, but you can’t use it to go to Trinidad essentially, because Trinidad is (not part of the OECS) but part of the wider CARICOM.

“So the distinction is between CARICOM and the OECS. CARICOM is (not) a grouping within the OECS. So, Bahamas, Belize, Barbados, Jamaica, Guyana, Suriname are all outside of the OECS but they are a part of the wider CARICOM grouping.

“So, essentially and why this judgment is important…there is no dispute in this case that David Bain is a Grenadian citizen…the argument is at the point in time when he entered Trinidad was that he did not have the only requisite valid document to show that he was a Grenadian citizen.

The judgment handed down by the Original Jurisdiction of the CCJ in the David Bain case is not subject to appeal as the court, is the only entity in the world charged with the responsibility of interpreting the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas.

The CCJ dismissed the claims against Trinidad and Tobago and ordered the parties to bear their own costs.

When asked if he is satisfied with the ruling Attorney Ferguson had this to say: “Well you would always prefer if a judgment goes in your favour but we are happy that the point was brought because as I always say when you bring a matter before the Original jurisdiction of the CCJ, the ruling benefits every single CARICOM citizen, whether or not the ruling goes in your favour.”

The historic ruling was handed down from the CCJ headquarters in Trinidad by outgoing Judge David Hayton, who read the judgment, accompanied by CCJ President, Adrian Saunders and Justices Jacob Witt, Winston Anderson and Andrew Burgess.