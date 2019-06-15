Ashley Augustine stands trial for Rape after 7 years

The St. George’s High Court has empanelled a 9-member jury and two (2) alternates as State Prosecutors start a rape case against 41-year old Ashley Augustine of Hope in St. Andrew.

The accused who had served a 4-year sentence at the Richmond Hill prison for offences committed during the raping incident has been indicted by the State on two (2) counts of rape, (1) count of burglary and (1) count of Robbery with Violence, in an outstanding matter dating back to 2012.

The media was not allowed inside the court room when the matter came up Monday before Guyanese-born High Court Judge, Madam Justice Paula Gilford at the St. George’s No. 1 High Court on St. John’s Street.

Due to the sensitive nature of the case, THE NEW TODAY cannot disclose the name of the virtual complainant, who is of American decent but was at the time of the alleged incident working and living in Grenada.

The information available is that Augustine, a mechanic by profession, allegedly broke into the home of the 33-year-old woman on Woolwich Road in St. George, where she rented during her stay on island, robbing her of an undisclosed sum and raping her twice.

Augustine was also 33 years old when he allegedly committed the offences and had been held on remand at the prison since he was arrested on April 4, 2012.

A well-placed source said that the State has lined up a number of witnesses for its case including three (3) police officers and five (5) civilians to give evidence against the accused who is facing a maximum sentence of 30 years imprisonment on each count of rape and Burglary and 20 years maximum for the offence of Robbery with Violence.

Augustine who has a record of convictions for crimes of a similar nature, has retained defense attorney George Prime, to defend him in the matter while Senior Crown Counsel Howard Pinnock in the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), is leading the State’s case.

According to an informed source, the accused was recently granted bail and released from the remand block of the prison after completing a 4-year sentence he was serving for the offence of unlawful carnal knowledge, a crime he had pleaded guilty to in 2014 for the offences committed against the American woman.

The source told THE NEW TODAY that Augustine who was placed on bail for the alleged offences against the U.S Citizen had his bail revoked about two (2) weeks ago, after allegedly committing another sex-related offence against a secondary school girl.

The Ashley Augustine trial is expected to last for approximately two (2) weeks.